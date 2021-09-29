JERSEYVILLE - This was a big week for St. Francis/Holy Ghost School in Jerseyville with a ceremony and blessing of a new playground.

St. Francis/Holy Ghost School Principal Dennis Cramsey said the completion of the new playground is the result of the generosity of the parishioners, families and friends, and local business owners.

“Through the donations of over a hundred individuals, families and businesses, we were able to raise the funds to install a kid-friendly and safe playground,” he said. “Brad Hagan, owner of the Grafton Oyster Bar was the catalyst to this project which has been a year in the making. Mr. Hagan offered a large donation to get this project off the ground. After opening it up to our families and parishioners, it took only a month to raise the needed funds to build the beautiful playground that sits on the northwest playground.

“Our students at the Holy Ghost site have not had a playground structure in many years. I am excited for the kids. This will enhance their play and have great benefits to their physical, social and academic development and growth.”

Father Hyland Smith, the pastor of Holy Ghost Church in Jerseyville and St. Mary’s Church in Fieldon, beamed with excitement when he commented on the new playground: "Our Catholic faith encourages us to be healthy in mind and body to help us to be healthy in spirit. Our teachers and staff at SFHG work hard to promote a healthy mind with a rigorous education for our students.

“We hope that providing better playground facilities will improve our students' physical well-being. We are grateful for the generosity of all the donors, both as individuals and as groups, and the support of the Jersey County Catholic Parishes and Parishioners that helped to provide this new equipment for our SFHG students to use and enjoy."

