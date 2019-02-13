JERSEYVILLE - St. Franics/Holy Ghost Principal Steve Menke issued a release to parents this morning about an incident that occurred.

This was the statement by Menke: "In an effort to remain as transparent as possible, we feel it is necessary to inform you of an incident that occurred today at the St Francis site. A St. Francis/Holy Ghost student was removed from school this morning by law enforcement. At no time today was there any immediate danger to any student or staff member.

"The procedures that we have in place allowed us to handle this situation with little disruption to the other students in the building, most of whom were unaware of the situation. We appreciate your willingness to continually trust us with your children. We make every effort to provide them with a safe and caring environment while at school.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us at school."

God Bless,

Mr. Steve Menke

