JERSEY - St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School recently had a First Responder Day that fascinated school children with a special Survival Flight helicopter visit and a visit from various other important first responders throughout the Jersey County area.

Nathan Bishop, Founder of the Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance Association, coordinated first responders from the Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance, Jerseyville Police Department, Jerseyville Fire Department, Jersey County Sheriff Department and Survival Flight to be on site at the St. Francis site.

Students from all grade levels from kindergarten through eighth grade were able to visit with each first responder group in an interactive presentation. The event kicked off with the Survival Flight helicopter setting down on the St. Francis site playground.

St. Francis/Holy Ghost School Principal Dennis Cramsey said the day provided some valuable lessons for the school children.

"We are so appreciative of what our first responders do on a daily basis to protect and serve our community," Principal Cramsey said. "It is important for our students to understand what each group does and to be comfortable with iterating with first responders, if they were ever faced with a real-life crisis. For some students, this experience may even spark ideas for a future career in public service."