EAST ST. LOUIS – In September 2023, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office (SCCSAO) filed 15 charges in Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) cases, 9 felony and 6 misdemeanor charges. PSEG is a joint effort between the Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department (ESTLPD) for violent crime investigations. PSEG was created to provide more highly trained resources in East St. Louis to help solve and reduce crime.

FELONY CHARGES: SCCSAO charged the following cases in September. The dates listed are the dates the incident occurred.

On July 1, 2023, PSEG agents responded to the Casino Queen for a report of subjects breaking into a vehicle. When officers arrived on scene, the suspects entered a vehicle and fled the area. Officers pursued the vehicle which crashed into a concrete barrier. The subjects were taken into custody. On September 6, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 30-year-old Derrick M. Scott of St. Louis, MO with Burglary and Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer. Bond was set at $40,000.

On August 20, 2023, East St. Louis Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. 23rd Street for a report of a male firing a gun outside. When officers arrived on scene, the male resisted arrest and was found to have a firearm in his pants pocket. PSEG agents investigated the case and on September 1, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 37-year-old William C. Carlisle of East St. Louis with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Bond was set at $100,000.

On September 10, 2023, PSEG agents responded to the Samuel Gomper Homes in the 400 block of N. 6th Street for a report a shots fired with injuries. Upon their arrival, officers discovered two people who had sustained gunshot wounds and one had died from his injuries. The deceased was identified as 29-year-old Deontrus A. Gilmore of East St. Louis. On September 12, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 43-year-old Anthony L. Ayers of Washington Park with First Degree Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Threatening a Public Official. Bond was set at $2,000,000.

On September 13, 2023, PSEG agents responded to the 300 block of East Broadway for a report of an injured male victim who had been struck by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled from the scene. On September 15, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 34-year-old Douglas Woolfolk of East St. Louis with Failure to Report an Accident Involving Personal Injury. Bond was set at $100,000.

On September 26, 2023, PSEG agents responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Alexander Place. Upon their arrival, officers located a male lying in a weeded area with a shotgun next to him. On September 27, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 58-year-old Bryon W. McLemore of East St. Louis with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender/Subsequent Offense. The judge set pretrial conditions.

MISDEMEANOR CHARGES:

On September 5, 2023, PSEG agents responded to the Casino Queen for a report of two small children by themselves inside a vehicle in the parking lot. On September 6, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 26-year-old Charles Julion of St. Louis, MO with 2 counts of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. Bond was set at $5,000.

On September 19, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a report of a domestic battery. On September 21, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 35-year-old Christopher J. Coleman of East St. Louis with Domestic Battery/Physical Contact. The judge set pretrial conditions.

On September 22, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a report of a domestic battery. On September 24, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 55-year-old Timothy Johnson of East St. Louis with Domestic Battery/Bodily Harm and two counts of Domestic Battery/Physical Contact. The judge set pretrial conditions.

