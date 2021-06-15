BELLEVILLE - St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) today launched its 2021 Summer Riding Program, encouraging kids and families to get out and enjoy the MetroBikeLink System, featuring 14 miles of continuous trails and bike paths adjacent to the MetroLink alignment in Southwestern Illinois. Those 2 to 18 years of age can track miles as they bike, walk, wheel, run, skate or skip on the trails to earn cool prizes along the way. All who track 100 miles or more by August 15 will be entered into a drawing to win a new bike.

Summer Riding Program booklets are available to help participants log miles. These booklets, as well as log sheets, can be downloaded at www.scctd.org or picked up anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of the Belleville MetroLink Station (800 Scheel St, Belleville, IL 62221) throughout the duration of the initiative. Those tracking miles will have the ability to earn the following prizes:

10 miles – SCCTD Funglasses (sunglasses)

25 miles – MetroBikeLink water bottle

50 miles – SCCTD Summer Riding Program T-shirt

75 miles – Bike helmet (while supplies last)

100 miles – Bike mileage tracker

All who track 100 miles or more by August 15 will also be entered into a drawing to win a new bike. Prizes can be obtained as they are earned by visiting the lobby of the Belleville MetroLink Station anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and showing miles tracked on the booklet.

“The program is much like those offered through libraries incentivizing kids to read, but instead of reading a certain number of minutes to earn prizes, we are encouraging participants to track miles on the MetroBikeLink System,” commented Ken Sharkey, managing director for the St. Clair County. “It’s a fun way to get people out, active and enjoying this treasure in our community.”

St. Clair County Transit District’s MetroBikeLink System runs from the Shiloh-Scott MetroLink Station in Shiloh to the Fairview Heights MetroLink Station, providing access to six MetroLink stations and four different communities. The first section of the MetroBikeLink System opened in 2002 and was comprised of a four-mile trail, running from Southwestern Illinois College to the Belleville MetroLink Station. Since then, the system has expanded to include the Swansea MetroLink, Memorial, Fairview Heights, Orchard Loop Trail Phases I and II, Shiloh Scott and Englemann Park Connector trail segments – which all connect back to the original trail. Phases I and II of the Old Collinsville Road Trail, featuring approximately 1.7 miles of trail, are expected to be opened in 2022. Phase III will be completed in 2023.

The St. Ellen Park Trail, an approximately one-mile long path from Old Collinsville Road to St. Ellen Park, which is a formerly abandoned coal strip mine that has been transformed into a 200-acre St. Clair County Park featuring walking trails, fishing and picnic pavilions. It will be completed in 2021.

To learn more about the St. Clair County Transit District, the 2021 Summer Riding Program and the MetroBikeLink, visit www.scctd.org.

About St. Clair County Transit District

Founded in 1981, the St. Clair County Transit District oversees 11 MetroLink stations and 13 bus routes in St. Clair County, IL. If commuters have any questions about service, they can contact (318) 628-8090 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.scctd.org.

