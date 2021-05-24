BELLEVILLE - In advance of Memorial Day, the St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) today debuted its new SCCTD Trolley at Scott Air Force Base (SAFB). Designed to honor local servicemen and women, the SCCTD Trolley will replace the service vehicles on both the 21 and 21X Shuttle Routes currently offered at SAFB. The cost to ride is $1.

The SCCTD Trolley is a 29.5-foot Gillig bus that has been retrofitted as a cable car classic. The trolley’s exterior features silhouettes of aircraft that have been stationed and flown at the base since its inception in 1917. The interior boasts a predominately placed Soldier Memorial plaque that will honor the heroic life of a different fallen servicemember every quarter. The first featured memorial is of Airman 1st Class Zachary Cuddeback, a USAF Vehicle Operator. He was born at SAFB on July 6, 1989, and graduated from Monroe High School in Stanardsville, Va., in 2008. Cuddeback enlisted in the Air Force in 2009, and was stationed at 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron, Ramstein Air Base Germany after graduating from Technical School at Fort Leonard Wood Missouri. While serving as a Vehicle Operator, A1C Cuddeback paid the ultimate sacrifice on March 2, 2011, when a terrorist boarded his bus that was transporting deploying security forces from the Frankfurt Airport to Ramstein Airforce Base Germany.

The SCCTD Trolley was unveiled during a ceremonial start of service event at Scott Field Heritage Air Park. Ken Sharkey, managing director of St. Clair County Transit District; Robert Wilson, Director of ATS; and Col Glynn 375 MSG/CC and 375 AMW/CC at Scott Air Force Base all made brief remarks before ringing the SCCTD Trolley bell, officially signaling service availability.

“Scott Air Force Base has been part of the fabric of our community for over 100 years,” commented Herb Simmons, Chair of St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees. “The SCCTD Trolley is our way of paying tribute to each serviceman and woman for their dedication and daily sacrifices to our great nation. We thank you and hope you enjoy transit trips aboard the new trolley.”

Article continues after sponsor message

To learn more about St. Clair County Transit District and its services, visit www.scctd.org.

About St. Clair County Transit District

Founded in 1981, St. Clair County Transit District oversees 11 MetroLink stations and 18 bus routes in St. Clair County, Ill. If commuters have questions about service, they can call (618) 628-8090 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit www.scctd.org.

More like this: