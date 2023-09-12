EAST ST. LOUIS – In August 2023, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office (SCCSAO) filed 15 charges in Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) cases, 14 felony and one misdemeanor charge. PSEG is a joint effort between the Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department (ESTLPD) for violent crime investigations. PSEG was created to provide more highly trained resources in East St. Louis to help solve and reduce crime.

FELONY CHARGES: SCCSAO charged the following cases August. The dates listed are the dates the incident occurred.

On August 27, 2022, PSEG agents responded to the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue reference a deceased female in the street. A 49-year-old was fatally struck by gunfire. On August 4, 2023, a 15-year-old male resident of East St. Louis was charged by SCCSAO with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking. The juvenile was held without bond.

On March 2, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a battery report from the 700 block of N. 53rd Street in which a female victim was attacked by another female in the parking lot of a bar. On August 10, 2023, the SCCSAO charged China Thomas of Alton with Aggravated Battery. Bond was set at $30,000.

On April 1, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a traffic stop in which the driver initially fled from ESTLPD at 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue. The vehicle eventually stopped, and a loaded firearm was recovered. On August 31, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 30-year-old William R. Jackson II of East St. Louis with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer. Bond was set at $30,000.

On June 4, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a damage to property incident in which a female struck the hood of another female’s vehicle with a golf club while it was parked in the 500 block of 10th Street. On August 11, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 31-year-old Monticia Conrad of Belleville with Criminal Damage to Property. Bond was set at $30,000.

On July 14, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a domestic battery in the 1300 block of N. 43rd Street. On August 10, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 33-year-old Derrick Ross of East St. Louis with Aggravated Battery/Victim 60+. Bond was set at $50,000.

On July 15, 2023, PSEG agents responded to a stabbing in the Samuel Gomper Homes located in the 400 block of N. 6th Street, in which a 46-year-old male had been stabbed in the chest with a knife. On August 1, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 37-year-old Andrea Kemp of East St. Louis with Aggravated Domestic Battery/Great Bodily Harm, Aggravated Domestic Battery/Permanent Disfigurement, and 2 count of Aggravated Battery/Deadly Weapon. Bond was set at $100,000.

On July 30, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a report of a subject with a firearm inside the Crown Food Mart located at 2419 State Street. The male subject was located and a loaded firearm with a defaced serial number was found on his person. On August 1, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 39-year-old Demetrius Andrews of East St. Louis with Unlawful Possession of Firearm with Defaced Serial Number. Bond was set at $30,000.

On August 2, 2023, PSEG agents investigated an incident at the Crown Food Mart located at 2419 State Street in which an ESTPD officer observed a handgun fall out of the pant leg of a customer inside the store. On August 28, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 38-year-old Stanley Bates of O’Fallon with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Bond was set at $35,000.

On August 5, 2023, PSEG agents responded to a domestic violence incident in the 1300 block of N. 38th Street, in which a 40-year-old female was being struck by her nephew. On August 24, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 25-year-old Enrique Hagerman with Domestic Battery/Other Prior. Bond was set at $25,000.

MISDEMEANOR CHARGES:

On April 2, 2023, ESTLPD officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle at N. 17th Street and State Street which fled from officers. A short time later, the vehicle was located unoccupied in the 3000 block of Waverly Avenue. A male exited the residence advising he had fled from officers. On August 31, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 24-year-old Michael White of East St. Louis with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer. Bond was set as $10,000.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

