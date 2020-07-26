BELLEVILLE — The St. Clair County Historical Society (STCCHS) and Korte & Luitjohan Contractors broke ground on The Daphne Sumner History Discovery Center at 701 E. Washington St. in Belleville, Ill. on Tues., July 7.

The STCCHS launched the Discovery Campaign at the beginning of this year with a goal to raise $300,000 to renovate the 1909 Queen Anne-style house into a historical hub for residents in St. Clair County and beyond to enjoy. Daphne Sumner, a longtime board member of the Society, kickstarted the campaign with a challenge gift of $100,000.

The Daphne Sumner History Discover Center will offer tour groups, programs and social gatherings with the following amenities: Research Library, Welcome Area, Artifact Preservations Lab, Gazebo, Foyer, Curator’s Office, Rose Garden and Outdoor Gathering Area.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The Daphne Sumner History Discovery Center will become a focal point for our community. We will inspire visitors and local residents alike through our collections, exhibits, library, and programs. It will be a place to gather, to learn, and to grow,” said William Shannon, Curator at STCCHS.

The goal is for the excavation and new construction to be completed by September 15, 2020 and the exterior transformation to be done by October 15, 2020.

The STCCHS is still seeking donations to reach their $300,000 goal for the Center. If you are interested in making a donation, please contact William Shannon IV at 618-234-0600. To learn more about the Historical Society and the work it does for local communities, visit: stcchs.org.

More like this: