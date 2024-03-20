JERSEYVILLE - A convicted felon from St. Charles with an extensive criminal history was found with four different drugs in his possession after fleeing from a traffic stop at over 100 miles per hour in Jersey County, according to recently released court documents.

Joseph S. Burkhart, 38, of Saint Charles, Mo., was charged on March 11, 2024 with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count each of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver controlled substances, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude a peace officer.

On March 8, 2024 Burkhart allegedly fled from a traffic stop at a speed of 117 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour speed zone on US 67 near Van Horne Lane in Jersey County. A petition filed to deny Burkhart’s pretrial release contains a first-hand account of the incident from Sergeant Kevin Ayres with the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, who conducted the initial traffic stop.

“The vehicle fled the traffic stop, continued north on US Highway 67, made a left turn onto Jones Road, drove through a ditch, yard, and another ditch to get back on US Highway 67 southbound,” Ayres wrote. “With emergency lights and siren activated, I pursued the vehicle south on US Highway 67 to Delhi Road … As I was passing Delhi Road, I was able to lock the speed of 117 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour speed zone.”

Ayres later found the vehicle, which had crashed on Delhi Road near Hale Lane, shortly before he saw someone flee from the vehicle.

“I observed a white male driver exiting the passenger side of the vehicle and take off running on foot,” Ayres continued. “I exited my patrol vehicle and began chasing after [him]. The suspect was later stopped and tased by Sheriff Nick Manns.”

Burkhart allegedly had 55.3 grams of cocaine in his possession which he intended to deliver, as well as 6.5 grams each of Alprazolam, “approximately 30 buttons” of heroin/fentanyl, and 0.7 grams of methamphetamine. The petition also states Burkhart has had past drug-related arrests and is currently on parole in the State of Missouri for drug-related offenses, in addition to an “extensive criminal history”

“Burkhart bas an extensive criminal history involving Larceny, Dangerous Drugs, Forgery, Flight-Escape, Armed Criminal Actions, Assault 1st Degree, Theft, with multiple felony convictions, to include Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, [and] Robbery 1st Degree which occurred in Missouri,” the petition states.

In his latest case, Burkhart faces a total of five felonies, including a Class X felony for unlawful possession with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony for the meth charge, and three Class 4 felonies for the remaining charges. Court records indicate he is currently being held in the custody of the Jersey County Jail until his next hearing on March 25, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

