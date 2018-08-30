St. Charles County Police discover man and woman dead in St. Peters home Thursday night
ST. PETERS - The St. Charles County Police Department issued an advisory that a man and woman were discovered dead in a St. Peters home around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30.
The bodies of a man and woman were discovered by St. Charles County Police after conducting a welfare check at a residence on Southwinds Drive in St. Peters, Mo., around 6:30 p.m. today. According to detectives, an initial investigation suggests there is no public danger. More updates will be released as detectives verify information. This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: