ST. PETERS - The St. Charles County Police Department issued an advisory that a man and woman were discovered dead in a St. Peters home around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30.

The bodies of a man and woman were discovered by St. Charles County Police after conducting a welfare check at a residence on Southwinds Drive in St. Peters, Mo., around 6:30 p.m. today. According to detectives, an initial investigation suggests there is no public danger. More updates will be released as detectives verify information. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

