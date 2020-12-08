



ST. CHARLES COUNTY - Update: St Charles County Police Department said Tuesday afternoon the missing man - Glenn Edward Rippeto - has been found safe and sound.

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Charles County Police Department asked Tuesday morning for help in locating a missing Josephville, Missouri, man. Rippeto was reported missing around 1 p.m. on Saturday in the 1000 block of Josephville Road. He was described as a 79-year-old white male, 6’1, 200 pounds, with grey hair.

Glenn was operating a blue 2001 Chevrolet Silverado with Missouri license plate 3CCX09 when he was last seen. He also was last seen wearing a denim shirt and blue jeans.

More like this: