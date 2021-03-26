ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. - At 2:08 a.m., Friday, March 26, a St. Charles County police officer responded to 1020 Dingledine Road in search of a reportedly armed suicidal subject.

When the officer made contact with the subject who then directed a firearm at the officer. In response, the officer discharged his service weapon, striking the man.

The officer immediately administered life-saving aid until medics arrived. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The officer was not physically injured.

This situation remains an active investigation.

Additional details will be shared once available.

