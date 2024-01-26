GLEN CARBON - It’s been almost 30 years, but St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon is finally getting an elevator.

Located at 155 N. Main Street in Glen Carbon, the church has a main level and a basement where there is a hall and kitchen area. Congregation members say the steps to the basement are “dangerous,” so the elevator will provide a safe way for people to move from floor to floor.

“Right now, there are stairs that are not comfortable. So that’s the idea,” said congregation member Steve Skasick. “They’ve been working on fundraising for 20, 30 years. It started off really small and then it really got a big push.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Most of the funds came from a fundraiser for Divine Mercy, a senior living facility coordinated by the Diocese of Springfield. When the project ultimately fell through in 2020, those who had donated suggested that the money be spent on building an elevator at St. Cecilia instead.

Father Patrick Gibbons said he has been wanting to install an elevator for years. As Pfund Construction broke ground on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, congregation members celebrated the beginning of the new structure.

“One of the things I thought of when I came here six and a half years ago was I would get this done,” Gibbons added. “We’ve been working on it ever since.”

For more information about St. Cecilia Catholic Church, visit their official website at StCParish.org.

More like this: