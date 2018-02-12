EDWARDSVILLE - St. Boniface Catholic Parish School’s Student Council recently completed a service project for those in need that assisted patients at Anderson Hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Student Council organized, planned, and executed this service project as part of their mission to help those in need in our community, St. Boniface Catholic School Principal Laura Kretzer said.

Students used the money donated at a recent school dance to purchase fleece material to make blankets, she said.

"During Catholic Schools’ Week, the members of Student Council worked to cut and tie blankets, in total making over twenty blankets that will be given to patients at Anderson Hospital in the coming weeks," Kretzer said. "The Student Council is moderated by Gay Anschutz and Kyle Lask."

More like this: