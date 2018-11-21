EDWARDSVILLE - Mayor of Edwardsville Hal Patton read a proclamation during Tuesday night’s city council meeting commemorating the 150th anniversary of St. Boniface Catholic Church.

“This is a very impressive church in our community,” Mayor Patton said before prestige the proclamation. “The rebuild and redesign a few years ago were fantastic.”

The proclamation stated the year of 2019 will be recognized as a year of jubilee for St. Boniface in celebration of their 150th anniversary.

“On behalf of the seventeen hundred and two households from St. Boniface Parish, I express our sincere gratitude,” Pastor Jeff from St. Boniface said. “As noted in the proclamation St. Boniface Catholic Church will begin a year of Jubilee on the first day of January, that’s when our parish was established.”

Pastor Jeff added that there are already several things plan in celebration for the anniversary and the year of jubilee.

