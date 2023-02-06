ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s St. Baldrick’s fundraiser event was highly successful once again Friday afternoon in raising funds for research and cures for cancer.

Marquette Catholic Principal Tim Harmon said as of Friday, $7,276 was raised and the class competition donations had not yet been counted. He said usually another few thousand dollars come in from the class competition in the St. Baldrick’s event.

“The St. Baldrick’s went very well,” Harmon said. “I believe 12 people had their heads shaved in raising funds for cancer. We also had an overwhelming response from hair stylists to cut hair."

The people who had their heads shaved were Mary Donahue (head custodian), Michael Eddy (teacher), Garrett Flowers (teacher), Joe Boevingloh (alumni) Peter Walch (student), Steven Walch (St. Mary’s student), Andrew Roth (student), Christian Maag (student), Thomas Alonso (student), Devon Doherty (student), Michael Wahl (student), Joey Nugen (student), and Grennan Bartlett-Nealeigh (student).

