EDWARDSVILLE - The fall book sale at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville, will be held on Friday and Saturday, Nov 3-4. The sale will be open on Friday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and on Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

The book sale offers approximately 20,000 used books of all kinds including children’s, current fiction, mysteries, history, literature, art, cookbooks, gardening, sports, philosophy, religion, biography, regional titles and much more. The books are sorted by category, neatly arranged and priced to sell.

St. Andrew’s Book Fair accepts tax deductible donations of gently used books, CDs or DVDs except for encyclopedias and textbooks. Magazines are also not accepted. Sales are held quarterly on the first weekend of February, May, August and November. For additional information or to donate books, call 618-656-1294.

More like this: