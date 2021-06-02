St. Ambrose Catholic School Honor Roll 2020-2021
GODFREY - This is the St. Ambrose Catholic School High Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the fourth quarter of 2020-2021:
High Honor Roll
Hadley Bohn (4th)
Carson Klasner (4th)
Nora Murray (4th)
Maggie Pruetzel (4th)
Catherine Pulaski (4th)
Noah Rose (4th)
Kynlee Adams (5th)
Keagan Anderson (5th)
Evan Brown (5th)
Riley Clarkin (5th)
Claire Delehanty (5th)
Lydia Dixon (5th)
Toby Eberlin (5th)
Sabrina Eccles (5th)
Joseph Gaither (5th)
Kendall Kribs (5th)
Logan Anderson (6th)
Eli Baggio (6th)
Daniel Bennett (6th)
Haley Bohn (6th)
Grace Coughlin (6th)
Peyton Delehanty (6th)
Madelyn Hudanick (6th)
MyaPickens (6th)
Chase Pruitt (6th)
Joseph Stephan (6th)
Karthik Thanigai (6th)
Landon Weirich (6th)
Brianne Bagwill (7th)
Ashlynn Bennett (7th)
Caroline Cain (7th)
Samantha Carter (7th)
Elisabeth Preston (7th)
Allie Weiner (7th)
Stevie Zirkelbach (7th)
RebekahZykan (7th)
Gage Anderson (8th)
Eric Braundmeier (8th)
Payton Crane (8th)
Cassidy Eccles (8th)
Addison Groshans (8th)
Miranda Hudanick (8th)
Mackenize Ingram (8th)
Karson Morrissey (8th)
Jackson Pruitt (8th)
KaitlynZirkelbach (8th)
KenoraZykan (8th)
Honor Roll
Adelyn Estes (4th)
Camille Hampton (4th)
Christopher Henkhaus (4th)
Max King (4th)
Ryan Kline (4th)
Shane Morrissey (4th)
Josie Anderson (5th)
Alisa Buchanan (5th)
Lyla Cowan (5th)
Anna Crews (5th)
DaxterDornes (5th)
Lena Droste (5th)
Henry Franklin (5th)
Rylie Jacobs (5th)
Margaret Morrissey (5th)
Colin Mueller (5th)
Nolan Pichee (5th)
Sophia Statos (5th)
Lucas Stephan (5th)
Myra Sutton (5th)
Trenton Wilson (5th)
Hubert Allen (6th)
Madison Bassett (6th)
Emerson Bruns (6th)
Mia Buchanan (6th)
Sophie Copple (6th)
Ben Droste (6th)
Ginger Finger (6th)
Stella Frost (6th)
Kooper Morrissey (6th)
Luke Brown (7th)
Keller Jacobs (7th)
Isabella Macias (7th)
Livia Mallory (7th)
Tyler Morelli (7th)
Dillan Cowan (8th)
Julia Craig (8th)
Max Gorsage (8th)
Theodore Hamberg (8th)
Sophia Moore (8th)
Finn Murphy (8th)
