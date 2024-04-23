ALTON - The Wellness Center at Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP), a Rock Steady Boxing (RSB) affiliate, will be hosting a “Walk of Fame” for the program’s participants on Tuesday, April 30th from 2:30-3:30 pm.

Parkinson’s Disease (PD), is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects the dopamine producing neurons in a particular part of the brain. Progression of the disease varies from person to person and usually develops slowly over the years. People with PD experience various symptoms, both motor and non-motor, including tremors, slowness and paucity of movement, limb stiffness, postural instability, depression, anxiety, orthostatic hypotension, and other cognitive impairments.

The month of April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month and organizations across the world work to bring attention to the life-changing disease and connect those who are affected to resources that provide support, programs like Rock Steady Boxing. RSB is an international 501(c) program dedicated to helping those who live with Parkinson’s, providing a unique form of exercise tailored to those with PD. The RSB program and SSP offers multiple levels of exercises based on client capabilities and is led by certified RSB coaches throughout the week. In these classes, participants work on building strength, flexibility, and mobility through boxing drills, endurance training and workouts focusing on balance and stability—no boxing experience required!

“Rock Steady Boxing has had tremendous effect on our clients, not only on the physical side of their condition, but also on their confidence,” says Conner Schobernd, Head Coach of SSP’s Rock Steady Boxing program. “I have seen individuals light up, smile, joke around—it helps with their ability to socialize and make light of the situation, knowing that there are others who are like them. Overall, it is a great community, which is what they need.”

SSP also offers Parkinson’s Disease Support Groups, not only for those with PD, but also for caregivers. The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meets every second Wednesday of the month from 2-3pm, and the Caregiver Support Group meets every second Tuesday of the month from 2-3pm. For more information on Rock Steady Boxing or the PD Support groups, call SSP’s Wellness Center at 618-465-3298 ext. 109.

About SENIOR SERVICES PLUS

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.

