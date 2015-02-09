Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School announces plans for the 2015-16 academic school year. The pre-K through 8th grade elementary school, known for its strong academic platform, has added options to accommodate the families of prospective students who may need financial assistance.

The School is led by Harry Cavanaugh, a former Superintendent of the Lebanon School District. Entering his fifth year as Principal of Ss. Peter and Paul, Mr. Cavanaugh explained that the school’s curriculum, based on the Illinois Learning Standards and Diocesan Learning Standards, is used throughout the school.

“It is our belief that our curriculum is more demanding than what is prescribed by Common Core, therefore we have opted not to endorse it,” said Cavanaugh, regarding Common Core.

As an enhancement to their education, Ss. Peter and Paul students participate in many school-day trips throughout the year. When building their annual schedule of field trips, the goal is to find creative and fun ways for their students to experience the arts and sciences as well as explore their faith. Examples of the school’s off-campus activities include McKendree University‘s Young People’s Concert Series, concerts at Sheldon Concert Hall, visits to Missouri Botanical Gardens, and attendance of Mission Mass at The Cathedral in Springfield. Art lessons are provided on campus by Laura Blair, formerly of Jacoby Arts.

To simplify the process of enrollment for current and especially new families, Ss. Peter and Paul will no longer base tuition on a family’s parishioner/non-parishioner status; one tuition rate applies for all. Furthermore, tuition for all of Ss. Peter and Paul’s Kindergarten students will be reduced by $500. Tuition for one child is $3,275, $4,300 for two children and $4,500 for three or more children. There is a registration/technology fee of $260 per child.

The School has implemented several programs to assist the families of students in meeting the tuition requirements as well as to further the School’s goal of a well-balanced student body. Thanks to the generosity of area donors, five $500 scholarships will be awarded to students on a competitive basis: two based on Community Involvement, one based on performance in the Sciences and two based on the participation in the Arts and Music.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s important for us to stress not only academics, but to teach our students the benefits of being well-rounded and involved in their community,” said Cavanaugh.

In addition, a work program will be implemented this summer, allowing families to work toward satisfying tuition expenses. As in years past, financial assistance is available for all families based on need.

Modifications have also been made to the Pre-K program, fees are now based on a full week (5-days); payment for single days or for a partial week’s attendance is no longer an option. Parents now have the

“Part of the motivation in changing our Pre-K fee structure is to encourage attendance all five days since our School’s Pre-K program is academic,” said Cavanaugh. “Our teachers have observed a correlation between full attendances and development in a student’s skills, especially in math. This furthers the School’s curriculum in teaching our students at a level higher than their current grade.”

“The School offers Before and After-School Programs,” Said Cavanaugh. “We are in the process of enhancing activities available for our students who attend our After School Program. Lessons in instrumental music as well as sewing and fabric are two of the programs being investigated. Our Before/After-School rates are very competitive.”

With a student-teacher ratio of 9:1, your child will have individualized attention. All of the Ss. Peter and Paul School’s staff members are state certified in their subject areas.

Ss. Peter and Paul School will hold registration for Prekindergarten, Kindergarten and our new families on Saturday, February 28 from 10 a.m. – noon and after 10 a.m. mass until noon on Sunday, March 1. Registration will be held in the computer lab which is located in the lower level of the school. Our returning families may complete their registration on-line.

More like this: