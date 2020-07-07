ALTON - Adhering to the regulations with all the safety precautions detailed by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Aging to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to ensure the safest environment possible for all of SSP's patrons and staff, SSP Wellness Center is now open.

Senior Services Plus’ Wellness Center now offers General membership, Nutrition consultations with a registered dietician, 1-on-1 personal training, and indoor group fitness classes up to 15 people.

“This means indoor classes and open gym times,” Debbie Frakes, marketing coordinator for Senior Services Plus, Inc., said. “All classes and workout times are by appointment only through this Link: https://bit.ly/3gAddfp OR by Phone (618) 465-3298 Ext. 129

You must have an active membership to register online. Memberships can be purchased through the 'Online Store’."



Safety protocols include: Wellness screenings and temperature checks upon arrival, Masks are mandatory within the facility, and more sanitation staff that will be performing hourly cleaning of all touched surfaces.

SSP Wellness Center’s Kelsi Harre reinforced the wellness screenings and updated sanitation practices.



“COVID sanitation practices including practicing all state-issued guidelines including wearing masks at all times inside the building, social distancing, we have markers on our floor every six feet and also hired wellness cleaning monitors to sanitize equipment in between uses.

Article continues after sponsor message



“Our signs are there to make sure people know the six-feet distances and also limited the number of people in the building, so everybody has to preregister for classes, workout times and personal workout sessions so we know who is in the building at all times. We have those wellness checks at the front door for everyone who comes in.”

SSP Wellness Center’s Dustin Heiser explained more about the new practices:

“We do offer one on one personal training sessions. We can also offer indoor classes to 15 people. We also have general membership coming up for self-guided workouts. We also have a physical therapist on site now. The physical therapist has returned after the COVID-19 Pandemic. We have temperature checks, social distancing as Kelsi said.



Hours of Operation

Monday - Friday

7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Saturday

7:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Sunday

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

www.seniorservicesplus.org

More like this: