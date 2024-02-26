ALTON - The Wellness Center at Senior Services Plus is celebrating its 5th Anniversary. Located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, the facility offers a wide range of exercise equipment, an indoor walking track, and an indoor pickleball court. It also provides group classes that are great for any ability level including yoga, spinning, Zumba and more!

“What sets SSP apart is not just the equipment or the classes, but the people who make it a vibrant community. The friendships I've cultivated here are invaluable, creating an environment that is not only friendly but also incredibly fun. The Balance and Flexibility Class has been a personal favorite, contributing to my overall well-being,” says member Chris Hall.

“Additionally, being part of the Pickleball community since its inception at SSP has added a playful and competitive edge to my fitness routine.” Hall was selected as the winner of the “Make It 8!” end of year drawing for 2023. To qualify for this drawing, Wellness Center Members needed to visit the center at least 8 times per month throughout the year. Chris not only met but exceeded this requirement, impressively making it to the gym 295 times over the past year!

And though SSP’s Wellness Center is Alton’s premier gym for older adults, anyone 16 years of age and older can become a member. Monthly, non-contracted-based memberships start at $21 and yearly contract-based memberships start at $200. There are also opportunities to receive membership at no cost depending on the individual's supplemental insurance. Not ready to commit or just want a pass to try it out? The center also offers $10 day passes, $6 pickleball passes, and a weekly pass at $25.

