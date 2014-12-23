SSP offers fitness classes: Silver & Fit
Senior Services Plus is now offering Silver&Fit(r) classes.
Silver&Fit is designed specifically to help older adults achieve better health through regular exercise and health education. Silver&Fit provides eligible members with no-cost or low cost fitness memberships and older adult-oriented group exercise classes, through arrangements with certain health plans. Silver&Fit is provided by American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc., a subsidiary of American Specialty Health Incorporated.
If your health plan offers Silver&Fit and you would like more information about Silver&Fit classes please contact Senior Services Plus at 2603 North Rodgers Ave. in Alton, IL or call 618-465-3298 ext. 100. You may also visit Silver&Fit at www.SilverandFit.com. Silver&Fit is a federally registered trademark of American Specialty Health Incorperated.
