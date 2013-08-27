Senior Services Plus Staff Lends "Helping Hand" for the Metro East Community

On Friday, August 30th from 10am-2pm, Senior Services Plus staff and volunteers will be offering a “Helping Hands” Car Wash, with all proceeds benefitting the United Way.

United Way funding has helped Senior Services Plus to continue to serve the senior population in the Metro East Community. The agency is inviting the public to have their vehicle washed for a worthy cause.

“The United Way of Greater St. Louis provides funding not only Senior Services Plus, but many other agencies in the area that are vital to those who are in need,” said the agency’s United Way Campaign Coordinator, Lorie Gray. “We are using this car wash as a chance to raise funds and awareness for all that they do for the people in this area”.

The car wash will take place in the parking lot behind the senior center, located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For mid-size vehicles, a $5.00 donation is suggested, and for any SUV, van, or truck, a $10.00 donation is suggested.

The public is welcome to bring their vehicles and help support a worthy cause.

