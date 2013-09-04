On Friday, August 30th, Senior Services Plus staff and volunteers offered a “Helping Hands” Car Wash, with all proceeds benefitting the United Way.

United Way funding has helped Senior Services Plus to continue to serve the senior population in the Metro East Community. The car wash was used as a way to raise awareness for the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

“On behalf of Senior Services Plus, we want to thank anyone who came out to support our cause,” said Senior Services Plus’ Marketing Associate, Kim Campbell. “The United Way is a wonderful organization and we are pleased that we are able to contribute $375 to their fundraising goal for this year.”

