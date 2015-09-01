ALTON - United States Marine Lance Corporal Nick Dunphy arrived home this week after serving a thirteen month tour in South Korea. Ss. Peter and Paul students welcomed him home by producing this video. The students also have collected items for military packages, created cards, and written letters.

Ten months ago parents and grandparents of active duty military personnel formed the Military Prayer Ministry (MPM) group. Monsignor Steffen presides over a MPM Mass on the third Monday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Alton. The group offers prayers and support for families with active personnel and veterans who have already served our country. Group members have met several times to prepare packages to be shipped to deployed troops.

We are grateful for the tremendous support shown by Monsignor Steffen, and the students and parishioners of Ss. Peter and Paul. We are very proud of the service to our country by all military personnel.

