Jacoby Arts Center believes visual art education is an integral part of the general education. The curriculum developed for Ss. Peter and Paul School focuses on teaching core visual arts skills to give students a means of self-expression and to broaden their horizons. The learning of visual art concepts is the building block of understanding design, art criticism, and, of course, insight into the world’s greatest masterpieces.

“It has been exciting to be a partner in the education process at Ss. Peter and Paul School,” said Kathryn Nahorski. Kathryn is the Assistant Director, Education and Visual Arts Coordinator for the Jacoby Arts Center. She received her Master of Fine Arts, Painting from SIU-E. As the Jacoby Arts Center continues to grow and develop its educational programs, they look forward to a lasting partnership with Ss. Peter and Paul Schools. Ss. Peter and Paul School received a grant for art education through the Target Foundation that funded art supplies and instructors, Kathryn Nahorski and Laura Blair. Blair received her Associates in Science from Lewis and Clark Community College and proceeded to SIU-E to pursue a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts Degree in conjunction with a teaching certificate.

Now in their eighth year, the Jacoby Arts Center continues to serve as an integral component of Alton’s growth and progress, serving as a catalyst for cultural development and providing fulfillment of creative potential for citizens throughout the area. Formerly the Madison County Arts Council, their story began in 1981. With the gift of their building from Alton’s Jacoby family that now houses the Jacoby Arts Center, they began a new chapter in the history and growth of the Madison County Arts Council mission. In 2009, the name was legally changed to Jacoby Arts Center to reflect more properly the expanded area served.

Jacoby Arts continues to provide the community with access to the arts and culture through their professional art gallery, on-site educational classes, off-site art activities and offerings throughout the year, through ARTEAST—their annual studio and exhibits tour, and through their monthly live music concerts featuring the talents of local musicians. Early each year, they host the regional level of the national high school student poetry recitation contest knows as Poetry Out Loud, made possible through a partnership with the Illinois Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation.

The program at Ss. Peter and Paul involved students in grades 1-8. The program began in October and concludes in March. Student work will be exhibited from the end of March through April 18 at Jacoby Arts Center. A reception will be held on April 18 at which time family and friends can come and view the work of the students. “This has been a fantastic opportunity for our students to work with professionals in the field and to get some hands-on experience in dealing with the different mediums available to them. Hopefully, we will be able to continue this program next year if funding can be arranged,” said Harry Cavanaugh, Ss. Peter and Paul Principal.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation, and exploration.

