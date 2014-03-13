Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School, a Service Oriented Christian-Catholic School, is accepting registrations for Pre-K through 8th grade students. Between March 14 and March 22, 2014, families that register for the 2014/2015 school year will receive a $200.00 tuition discount.

Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School is faith-based, centered on educational excellence and rich in constructive offerings such as music instruction, art classes through Jacoby Arts Center, competitive inter-area sports and Spanish classes.

Ss. Peter and Paul Church dates back to 1857 and was the Diocese Episcopal See for the southern half of Illinois. Ss. Peter and Paul Church was the Diocese Cathedral until 1928 when the Episcopal See was transferred to Springfield, Illinois because of its central location. Although the seat of the diocese moved from Alton, the church will be forever known as the ‘Old Cathedral’ and Ss. Peter and Paul School will be known as ‘Cathedral’.

Online registration is easy at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School’s website at www.ssppsch.com or pick up a registration packet at the school located at 801 State Street Alton, IL.

Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School – 167 years of thoughtful educating.

Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School

801 State Street

Alton, IL 62002

618-465-8711

www.ssppsch.com

