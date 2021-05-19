Six Mile Regional Library District Lists Planned Activities For Summer Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - Below are Six Mile Regional Library different planned activities for the summer by Kari Fischer, Administrative & Marketing Coordinator at the Six Mile Regional Library District. Find more information on our website smrld.org or in our brochure.



All Ages: 2021 All Ages Summer Reading Challenge Pre-register online or with the Beanstack Tracker app starting May 21st

Registration Starts May 28th https://smrld.beanstack.com/ Shark Week 2021 All Ages Challenge Celebrate Shark Week!

August 6-15, 2021

Register Online at smrld.beanstack.com or with the Beanstack Tracker App.

Complete 2 shark/ocean themed activities to be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card to the St. Louis Aquarium!

There will be 3 drawings: one for youth up through 6th grade, one for teens in grades 7-12, and one for adults.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY! Saturday, August 14th

Pick up a mystery bundle of comics at either of our locations. Youth, Teen, and Adult bundles available While Supplies Last! Call 452-6238 ext 730 or email research@smrld.org with any questions Youth Services Department Presents: Children's Crafts

Registration is required. Call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 Story Time

Returning June 7

Article continues after sponsor message Mondays at 10 AM

SMRLD 2001 Delmar Avenue Enjoy Stories and Crafts. Space is limited for social distancing. Registration is required. Call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 Eat Play Grow Take Home Kits

Pick up a kit and use the provided link to join us for free and fun nutrition and activity lessons that bring together art, stories, and music for preschoolers and their caregivers! Available during regular Library hours at Both locations in Youth Services while supplies last. New Kits Available on: June 7, June 21, July 6, July 19, and August 2 Questions? Email ys@smrld.org Saturday Science Lab at Home

July 10: Colorful Bird Feeder

August 14: Cyanotype Paper Art

For Grades 2-6

Pick up an experiment kit with instructions, available beginning the Thursday before at either library location.

We will post a demonstration video to the library's Facebook that Saturday if you want to follow along with us. 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Teen Services Department Presents: Teen Advisory Group Summer Meetings!

All meetings will be in person

4 PM at 2001 Delmar Ave June 2nd

July 7th

August 4th All teens must wear a face covering and follow the social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC.

For more information contact the Teen Services Librarian at: 618-452-6238 ext. 732 or teenservices@smrld.orgjacobbaker@smrld.org Take-and-Make Teen Crafts

New crafts will be released on

June 11th & 25th

and

July 9th & 23rd Adult Services Department Presents:

Summer Reading Adult Make & Take Crafts Open to adults participating in the Summer Reading Challenge Space is limited

Registration is required

Call the Research Desk at 618-452-6238 ext. 730 or 755 Just Unwind Yarn Club

You bring the yarn and ideas!

2-4 PM

Training & Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave Book Club! Monday, June 28 11 AM & Tuesday, June 29 6:30 PM: Tangerine by Christine ManganMonday, July 26 11 AM & Tuesday, July 27 6:30 PM: The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman Monday, August 30 11 AM & Tuesday, August 31 6:30 PM: The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells by Andrew Sean Greer 2021 SMRLD Adult Reading Challenge!

smrld.beanstack.com The Six Mile Regional Library District appreciates your help promoting these programs & events and as always feel free to contact us with any questions you might have. More like this: Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755 Pick up the challenge at the library or sign up through Beanstack! Select and read 12 books based on our challenge prompts during 2021 and received a surprise! Space is limited for social distancing, registration is required. Please call 618-452-6238 ext 785 to reserve your space. Copies of the book are available at both libraries. Training & Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave Join the Six Mile Regional Library Book Club Space is limited for social distancing, registration is required. Please call 618-452-6238 ext. 755 to reserve your space. Saturday, June 19, July 17, & August 212-4 PMTraining & Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave Join us on the third Saturday of each month to knit, socialize, and share your techniques with fellow yarn crafters!You bring the yarn and ideas! 618-452-6238 ext. 732 or teenservices@smrld.orgjacobbaker@ smrld.org Call 618-452-6238 ext. 732 to register for the challenge! Available to those enrolled in the Summer Reading Challenge.New crafts will be released onJune 11th & 25thandJuly 9th & 23rd First Wednesday of the Month4 PM at 2001 Delmar Ave It's that Time Again! TAG is here to provide a safe and welcoming space for teens to tell us what they'd like to see in their local library.All meetings will be in person Questions? Email ys@smrld.org 1000 Books - Your child will receive a free book and a backpack. 500 Books - Your child will receive a free book. Every 100 Books - Visit either library location and receive a sticker. Keep Book Log Online at https://smrld.beanstack.com Register at Either Library Location or mail ys@smrld.org Questions? E June 12: ChromatographyJuly 10: Colorful Bird FeederAugust 14: Cyanotype Paper ArtFor Grades 2-6Pick up an experiment kit with instructions, available beginning the Thursday before at either library location.We will post a demonstration video to the library's Facebook that Saturday if you want to follow along with us. After the program, you can pick up a craft kit at either location while supplies last. Space is limited for social distancing.Registration is required. Call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 Open to children participating in the Summer Reading Challenge. at SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave Ages 7-12 at 2 PM (*Ages 0-6 on June 11 starts at 11 AM) Ages 0-6 at 10 AM Fridays: June 4 through July 23 Print Version Submit a News Tip