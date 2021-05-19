Six Mile Regional Library District Lists Planned Activities For Summer
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
GRANITE CITY - Below are Six Mile Regional Library different planned activities for the summer by Kari Fischer, Administrative & Marketing Coordinator at the Six Mile Regional Library District.
Find more information on our website smrld.org or in our brochure.
2021 All Ages Summer Reading Challenge
Pre-register online or with the Beanstack Tracker app starting May 21st
Registration Starts May 28th
Shark Week 2021 All Ages Challenge
Celebrate Shark Week!
August 6-15, 2021
Register Online at smrld.beanstack.com or with the Beanstack Tracker App.
Complete 2 shark/ocean themed activities to be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card to the St. Louis Aquarium!
There will be 3 drawings: one for youth up through 6th grade, one for teens in grades 7-12, and one for adults.
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY!
Saturday, August 14th
Pick up a mystery bundle of comics at either of our locations.
Youth, Teen, and Adult bundles available
While Supplies Last!
Call 452-6238 ext 730 or email research@smrld.org with any questions
Children's Crafts
Registration is required. Call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238
Story Time
Returning June 7
Mondays at 10 AM
SMRLD 2001 Delmar Avenue
Enjoy Stories and Crafts.
Space is limited for social distancing.
Registration is required.
Call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238
Eat Play Grow Take Home Kits
Pick up a kit and use the provided link to join us for free and fun nutrition and activity lessons that bring together art, stories, and music for preschoolers and their caregivers!
Available during regular Library hours at Both locations in Youth Services while supplies last.
New Kits Available on: June 7, June 21, July 6, July 19, and August 2
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org
Saturday Science Lab at Home
July 10: Colorful Bird Feeder
August 14: Cyanotype Paper Art
For Grades 2-6
Pick up an experiment kit with instructions, available beginning the Thursday before at either library location.
We will post a demonstration video to the library's Facebook that Saturday if you want to follow along with us.
1000 Books Before Kindergarten June 2nd All teens must wear a face covering and follow the social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC. Adult Services Department Presents: Summer Reading Adult Make & Take Crafts Open to adults participating in the Summer Reading Challenge Space is limited Just Unwind Yarn Club Book Club! Monday, August 30 11 AM & Tuesday, August 31 6:30 PM: The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells by Andrew Sean Greer
All meetings will be in person
4 PM at 2001 Delmar Ave
July 7th
August 4th
For more information contact the Teen Services Librarian at: 618-452-6238 ext. 732 or teenservices@smrld.orgjacobbaker@smrld.org
New crafts will be released on
June 11th & 25th
and
July 9th & 23rd
Registration is required
Call the Research Desk at 618-452-6238 ext. 730 or 755
You bring the yarn and ideas!
2-4 PM
Training & Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
More like this:
June 2nd
All teens must wear a face covering and follow the social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC.
Adult Services Department Presents: Summer Reading Adult Make & Take Crafts Open to adults participating in the Summer Reading Challenge Space is limited Just Unwind Yarn Club Book Club! Monday, August 30 11 AM & Tuesday, August 31 6:30 PM: The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells by Andrew Sean Greer
Summer Reading Adult Make & Take Crafts
Open to adults participating in the Summer Reading Challenge
Space is limited
Just Unwind Yarn Club
Book Club!
Monday, August 30 11 AM & Tuesday, August 31 6:30 PM:
The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells by Andrew Sean Greer