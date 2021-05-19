Get The Latest News!

GRANITE CITY - Below are Six Mile Regional Library different planned activities for the summer by Kari Fischer, Administrative & Marketing Coordinator at the Six Mile Regional Library District.

Find more information on our website smrld.org or in our brochure.



All Ages:

2021 All Ages Summer Reading Challenge

Pre-register online or with the Beanstack Tracker app starting May 21st

Registration Starts May 28th

https://smrld.beanstack.com/

Shark Week 2021 All Ages Challenge

Celebrate Shark Week!
August 6-15, 2021

Register Online at smrld.beanstack.com or with the Beanstack Tracker App.
Complete 2 shark/ocean themed activities to be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card to the St. Louis Aquarium!
There will be 3 drawings: one for youth up through 6th grade, one for teens in grades 7-12, and one for adults.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY!

Saturday, August 14th

Pick up a mystery bundle of comics at either of our locations.

Youth, Teen, and Adult bundles available

While Supplies Last!

Call 452-6238 ext 730 or email research@smrld.org with any questions

Youth Services Department Presents:

Children's Crafts

Fridays: June 4 through July 23
Ages 0-6 at 10 AM
(*Ages 0-6 on June 11 starts at 11 AM)
Ages 7-12 at 2 PM
at SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave
Open to children participating in the Summer Reading Challenge.
Space is limited for social distancing.
Registration is required. Call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238
After the program, you can pick up a craft kit at either location while supplies last.

Story Time

Returning June 7

Mondays at 10 AM
SMRLD 2001 Delmar Avenue

Enjoy Stories and Crafts.

Space is limited for social distancing.

Registration is required.

Call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238

Eat Play Grow Take Home Kits

Pick up a kit and use the provided link to join us for free and fun nutrition and activity lessons that bring together art, stories, and music for preschoolers and their caregivers!

Available during regular Library hours at Both locations in Youth Services while supplies last.

New Kits Available on: June 7, June 21, July 6, July 19, and August 2

Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

Saturday Science Lab at Home

June 12: Chromatography
July 10: Colorful Bird Feeder
August 14: Cyanotype Paper Art
For Grades 2-6
Pick up an experiment kit with instructions, available beginning the Thursday before at either library location.
We will post a demonstration video to the library's Facebook that Saturday if you want to follow along with us.
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

1000 Books Before Kindergarten

Register at Either Library Location or
Online at https://smrld.beanstack.com
Keep Book Log
Every 100 Books - Visit either library location and receive a sticker.
500 Books - Your child will receive a free book.
1000 Books - Your child will receive a free book and a backpack.
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org
Teen Services Department Presents:
Teen Advisory Group Summer Meetings!
It's that Time Again! TAG is here to provide a safe and welcoming space for teens to tell us what they'd like to see in their local library.
 All meetings will be in person
First Wednesday of the Month
4 PM at 2001 Delmar Ave

June 2nd
July 7th
August 4th

All teens must wear a face covering and follow the social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC.
For more information contact the Teen Services Librarian at: 618-452-6238 ext. 732 or teenservices@smrld.orgjacobbaker@smrld.org

Take-and-Make Teen Crafts
Available to those enrolled in the Summer Reading Challenge.
New crafts will be released on
June 11th & 25th
and
July 9th & 23rd
Call 618-452-6238 ext. 732 to register for the challenge!
618-452-6238 ext. 732 or teenservices@smrld.orgjacobbaker@smrld.org

Adult Services Department Presents:

Summer Reading Adult Make & Take Crafts

Open to adults participating in the Summer Reading Challenge

Space is limited
Registration is required
Call the Research Desk at 618-452-6238 ext. 730 or 755

Just Unwind Yarn Club

Join us on the third Saturday of each month to knit, socialize, and share your techniques with fellow yarn crafters!
You bring the yarn and ideas!
Saturday, June 19, July 17, & August 21
2-4 PM
Training & Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
Space is limited for social distancing, registration is required. Please call 618-452-6238 ext. 755 to reserve your space.

Book Club!

Join the Six Mile Regional Library Book Club
Training & Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
Monday, June 28 11 AM & Tuesday, June 29 6:30 PM: Tangerine by Christine ManganMonday, July 26 11 AM & Tuesday, July 27 6:30 PM: The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

Monday, August 30 11 AM & Tuesday, August 31 6:30 PM:

The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells by Andrew Sean Greer

Copies of the book are available at both libraries.
Space is limited for social distancing, registration is required. Please call 618-452-6238 ext 785 to reserve your space.
2021 SMRLD Adult Reading Challenge!
Select and read 12 books based on our challenge prompts during 2021 and received a surprise!
Pick up the challenge at the library or sign up through Beanstack!
smrld.beanstack.com
Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755
The Six Mile Regional Library District appreciates your help promoting these programs & events and as always feel free to contact us with any questions you might have.

