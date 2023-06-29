JERSEYVILLE - Sprinkles the Donut, the locally beloved mascot for BigBoy’s Donuts in Jerseyville, has been found and returned home safely after he went missing earlier this week.

BigBoy’s was happy to make the announcement on their Facebook page last night.

“Look who found his way back home!!!!” they announced in the post.

“Thank you to everyone that shared the Facebook posts. Riverbender.com for helping us spread the word and get his picture out for the public to see.”

Several in the comments section were happy to see Sprinkles back home and safe.

“Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts,” BigBoy's added.

For more information and updates, visit the BigBoy’s Donuts Facebook page.

