Join WellSpring Resources on May 16 at the Alton Holiday Inn (3800 E. Homer Adams Parkway, Alton) for Springtime Splash: Journey to Wellness. The event will celebrate this year’s Mental Health Heroes—David Hayes and Andy Feller—and help raise awareness and funds for WellSpring Resources. WellSpring Resources provides mental health and substance abuse services to Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, and Greene Counties.

Hayes is the former police chief of Alton and currently works as the Assistant Director of the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission. He has worked throughout his career to promote mental health prevention and intervention services, violence prevention, and substance abuse prevention in the community.

Feller is a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Officer with the Edwardsville Police Department and an instructor at Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy. As a CIT Officer, he teaches advocacy for those with mental health conditions while minimizing the threat to law enforcement.

Guests will enjoy a buffet dinner, basket auctions, raffles, and a Meet and Learn with Mental Health Experts. Call (618) 462-2331, ext. 2219 for more information or to purchase tickets. Tickets are $35 per person and $60 per couple. Dinner is included in the ticket price. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are also available.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, 4,600 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

