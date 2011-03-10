Alton School District’s “Raise Your Hand!” Mentoring Program would like to announce their spring volunteer recruitment campaign. Current mentors say that Mentoring is fun, meaningful, and manageable—it takes only one hour per week. New volunteers are encouraged to come forward. This School-based Mentoring program, funded through the Safe Schools Healthy Students grant, recruited a first group of volunteers in January 2010. Since then, 40 students, grades 3 through 12, have been matched with a quality Mentor.

Mentors meet one hour weekly with a student at school, commit to a one year match, agree to a background check, including fingerprinting and a drug screen, receive training and support, and make a BIG difference!

Students paired one on one with an adult in a regular mentoring relationship through one year are more likely improve grades, reduce behavior problems, reduce unexcused absences, and improve self confidence. In addition, mentored students are more likely to avoid drug use, alcohol use and violence.

Interested volunteers are invited come to the upcoming Spring Mentoring Luncheon on March 22nd from 12 to 1:15, or the New Mentor Orientation on March 29th 6:30-8PM. RSVP required. Contact Marybeth Gras, Mentoring Coordinator, today!

618-433-4901 mgras@altonschools.org

