Spring is a wonderful time of year to travel and see new sights, so join

Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) for three very fun and

exciting trips.

The Jersey Co. Journey trip on Wednesday, April 9 will help travelers

connect with the deep history of Jersey County by traveling to three

historical sites for private guided tours. First, travelers will visit the

Hamilton Primary School in Otterville, then the Fulkerson Mansion & Farm

Museum and lastly, the Cheney Mansion & grounds. The group will enjoy a

tasty lunch of sandwich, soup, chips, cookie and drink at the Red Bird Deli.

The cost is $55 per person and includes tours, lunch, gratuities and

transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at

401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 8:45am and will return at

approximately 4:00pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 8:30am for

an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is

Wednesday, April 2.

Immerse yourself in the rich history of Hannibal, Missouri on the Discover

Mark Twain trip on Thursday, April 24. The group will trek through the Mark

Twain Cave for a one-hour tour, board the Mark Twain Riverboat for a

one-hour cruise and visit all the Mark Twain Boyhood Museum locations on the

self-guide one and half hour tour. Lunch will be served at Lula Belle's. The

cost is $82 per person and includes all tours, lunch, gratuities and

transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at

401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 8:30am and will return at

approximately 6:30pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 8:15am for

an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is

Monday, April 7.

Article continues after sponsor message

Devote the day to exploring four unique sites in and around Alton, Illinois

on the Explore Alton trip on Wednesday, May 7. Sites the group will enjoy

include the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, National Great Rivers Research &

Education Center, National Great Rivers Museum and Melvin Price Locks & Dam

#26. A delicious lunch will be served at My Just Desserts that will include

soup, sandwich, dessert and drink. The cost is $50 per person and includes

all tours, lunch, gratuities and transportation. The bus will leave the

Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville,

Illinois 62052, at 10:00am and will return at approximately 4:00pm. Arrive

at the Susnig Center, no later than 9:45am for an on time departure.

Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Friday, April 25.

As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome on JPRD trips.

Comfortable shoes should be worn on the trips, since there will be a

substantial amount of walking involved.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit



http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or

email

jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

More like this: