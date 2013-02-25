Spring Transfer Day 2013 is March 6 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will once again welcome more than 40

college and military representatives looking to recruit students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wed.,

March 6 in The Commons for Spring Transfer Day 2013. There will be free soda, chips and pizza

for those in attendance. For more information, contact Lisa Harbers at (618) 468-5101. Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include: Article continues after sponsor message • Art Institute of St. Louis

• Barnes-Jewish College

o Goldfarb School of Nursing

• Blackburn College

• Central Methodist University

• Chamberlain College of Nursing

• Columbia College

• DeVry University

• Eastern Illinois University

• Fontbonne University

• Greenville College

• Kendall College

• Lincoln Christian University

• Lindenwood University

o Belleville Campus

o North County Campus

o LCIE Program, Belleville Campus

• MacMurray College

• Maryville University of St. Louis

• McKendree University

• Missouri Baptist University

• Missouri Southern State University

• Missouri University of Science & Technology

• Missouri Western State University

• Murray State University

• Quincy University

• Robert Morris University

• Saint Louis University

o School for Professional Studies

o Undergraduate Admissions

• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

• Southeast Missouri State University

• Southern Illinois University

o Army ROTC

o Carbondale

o Edwardsville

• U.S. Air Force Reserve Recruiting

• U.S. Army

• U.S. Army National Guard

• U.S. Marines

• U.S. Navy

• University of Illinois

o Chicago

o Springfield

o Global Campus – U.Select

Illinois Program

• University of Missouri

o Columbia

o St. Louis

• University of Phoenix

• Webster University

