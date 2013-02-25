Spring Transfer Day 2013 is March 6
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will once again welcome more than 40
college and military representatives looking to recruit students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wed.,
March 6 in The Commons for Spring Transfer Day 2013. There will be free soda, chips and pizza
for those in attendance. For more information, contact Lisa Harbers at (618) 468-5101.
Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include:
• Art Institute of St. Louis
• Barnes-Jewish College
o Goldfarb School of Nursing
• Blackburn College
• Central Methodist University
• Chamberlain College of Nursing
• Columbia College
• DeVry University
• Eastern Illinois University
• Fontbonne University
• Greenville College
• Kendall College
• Lincoln Christian University
• Lindenwood University
o Belleville Campus
o North County Campus
o LCIE Program, Belleville Campus
• MacMurray College
• Maryville University of St. Louis
• McKendree University
• Missouri Baptist University
• Missouri Southern State University
• Missouri University of Science & Technology
• Missouri Western State University
• Murray State University
• Quincy University
• Robert Morris University
• Saint Louis University
o School for Professional Studies
o Undergraduate Admissions
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
• Southeast Missouri State University
• Southern Illinois University
o Army ROTC
o Carbondale
o Edwardsville
• U.S. Air Force Reserve Recruiting
• U.S. Army
• U.S. Army National Guard
• U.S. Marines
• U.S. Navy
• University of Illinois
o Chicago
o Springfield
o Global Campus – U.Select
Illinois Program
• University of Missouri
o Columbia
o St. Louis
• University of Phoenix
• Webster University
• Western Illinois University
