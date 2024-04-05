GRAFTON - Spring is in the air and that means it’s time for the annual Grafton Chamber of Commerce Mississippi Masters Golf Tournament scheduled for Friday, April 26 at Lockhaven Golf Club.

Golfers interested in taking part in the event can registers at: www.graftonilchamber.com. The outing will feature a four-person scramble with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Team entry fees are $360. Tournament sponsorships are also available.

The Mississippi Masters is the largest fundraiser for the Grafton Chamber of Commerce. Funds raised support chamber activities including maintenance of the American Flag on the Grafton riverfront; purchase and maintenance of holiday decorations; holiday events including Santa Conk Lighted Holiday Parade and Santa’ Chocolate Express; the annual spring Sip, Sample and Stroll event and additional city activities.

Lockhaven Golf Club, 10872 Lawrence Keller Dr., Godfrey, is a professionally designed 18-hole, 72 par public course located on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River and the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway.

For more information about the golf tournament and other Grafton events, visit www.graftonilchamber.com.

