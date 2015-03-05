Older Adults Health Council and Senior Services Plus to host resources for seniors

On Wednesday, March 18th, the Older Adults Health Council and Senior Services Plus are proud to present the "For the Health of It" Annual Spring Health Fair for Seniors. The health fair will be located at 2603 North Rodgers in Alton, IL.

The public is invited to attend from 8:30am-12:00pm to learn of valuable resources from over 50 exhibitors. Health screenings and educational demonstrations will also be offered throughout the day. Vendors will provide door prizes and giveaways.

The health fair is an opportunity to discover new information available in the community, including but not limited to: Assisted & supportive living, chiropractic care, community service organizations, hearing specialists, home health care, hospice and palliative care, independent living, massage therapy, Medicare specialists, mental wellness, and skilled nursing.

Senior Services Plus' School House Grill will be open during the event, serving breakfast and lunch from 7am-1pm. For additional information, please contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or visit the agency's website, www.seniorservicesplus.org.

