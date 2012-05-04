Spring One Stop Shop This Saturday
Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold a Spring One Stop Shop this Saturday, May 5 from 10am - 4pm. Join us for a great day of shopping. Over 30 vendors will be on hand to showcase their items. Stop by and find that perfect Mother's Day gift or something special for yourself. Also purchase a yummy bag of Kettle Corn to enjoy while you shop or take along with you afterwards. There will also be raffle items and Free Chair Massages. You don't want to miss this!
Spring One Stop Shop
Resurrection Lutheran Church
1211 Homer Adams Parkway
Godfrey, IL 62035
618.466.2788
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Participating Vendors:
Miche
Tastefully Simple
Sifted Bliss
Trendy Tumblers
31 Gifts
Scentsy
Lezlie A Jewelry
A Glass of Harmony
Old Hags Bags
Local Letters
Watkins
Initials, Inc
Jefe's Seriously Hot Stuff
Olive Oil Marketplace
Bev's Sewing
It Works
Art Expressions
Color Me Jewelry
Willow House
Pampered Chef
Shoozles
Finders Key Purse
Just Jewelry and Bows and Such by Robyn
Ansell Arts
Alton Acoustic Arts
For the Door
Bible Promises
Mary Kay
Longaberger
Joval Specialties Lamps
Bunkhouse Joe
Tupperware
B Charmed
M & M Boutique
Healing Touch Wellness Center
Hot Poppin' Kettle Corn
More like this: