Spring One Stop Shop This Saturday Listen to the story Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold a Spring One Stop Shop this Saturday, May 5 from 10am - 4pm. Join us for a great day of shopping. Over 30 vendors will be on hand to showcase their items. Stop by and find that perfect Mother's Day gift or something special for yourself. Also purchase a yummy bag of Kettle Corn to enjoy while you shop or take along with you afterwards. There will also be raffle items and Free Chair Massages. You don't want to miss this! Spring One Stop Shop

Resurrection Lutheran Church

1211 Homer Adams Parkway

Godfrey, IL 62035

618.466.2788 Participating Vendors:

Miche

Tastefully Simple

Sifted Bliss

Trendy Tumblers

31 Gifts

Scentsy

Lezlie A Jewelry

A Glass of Harmony

Old Hags Bags

Local Letters

Watkins

Initials, Inc

Jefe's Seriously Hot Stuff

Olive Oil Marketplace

Bev's Sewing

It Works

Art Expressions

Color Me Jewelry

Willow House

Pampered Chef

Shoozles

Finders Key Purse

Just Jewelry and Bows and Such by Robyn

Ansell Arts

Alton Acoustic Arts

For the Door

Bible Promises

Mary Kay

Longaberger

Joval Specialties Lamps

Bunkhouse Joe

Tupperware

B Charmed

M & M Boutique

Healing Touch Wellness Center

Hot Poppin' Kettle Corn