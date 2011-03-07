GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College hopes to match area residents with employers throughout the Metro area during the college’s annual job fair this spring.



The event, which has typically drawn more than 300 attendees each year, will welcome the public from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 30 in The Commons on the Godfrey campus of Lewis and Clark Community College.



“There has been positive interest in the job fair from area employers this year. My hope is that job seekers will benefit from this slight rise in job availability,” said Alice Bunjan, Manager of Career and Employment Services at L&C. “We recommend that individuals come dressed in professional attire with resumes in hand, ready to interview and fill out applications on the spot.”

Some of this year’s employers include:

· Blue Dog Publishing

· Eden Village Retirement Community

· Eldercare of Alton

· Express Employment Professionals

· Extra Help, Inc.

· Illinois Laborers & Contractors

· Karmak, Inc.

· LGC Associates

· Madison County Employment & Training

· PartyLite Gifts

· Saint Anthony's Health Center

· Schnucks Markets, Inc.

· Social Security Administration

· The Job Center

· Convergys Corporation

· Incredible Events, 62 Sports

· WGEL Radio

· Cope Plastics

· Argosy

· Cookie Lee Jewelry

· Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation

· Solutions on the Spot, Insurance and Consulting

· Lewis and Clark Community College



The Job Fair is open to the public at no charge. For more information, or to find out how to become a presenter at this year’s fair, contact Cathy Bechtold at (618) 468-5001 or Alice Bunjan at (618) 468-5500.

