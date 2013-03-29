Spring is not only a time of renewal, growth and inspiration, but also musical harmony between Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department and the Riverbend area.

L&C music students and faculty will perform alongside community musicians during “A Night Out at the Riverbender.com Community Center” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11 in the Riverbender.com Community Center, located at 200 West 3rd Street in Alton.

Community members will be encouraged to socialize during the event. Table seating and a fullservice cash bar will be available, and admission is free.

Limited Edition will “Sing and Shout” for the benefit of the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14 at Evangelical United Church of Christ, located at 1212 West

Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey.

The Alton Symphony Orchestra will proudly present the winners of the Marie Stillwell Young Artists Concerto Competition during the “Young Artist Concert” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20 in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre located in the Hatheway Cultural Center on L&C’s Godfrey campus.

ASO's concertmistress Deberah Haferkamp, recent award winner of the American String Teacher's Association, Missouri Chapter, for her excellence in teaching, will conduct the concert. The ASO will also be performing the composition “Vision Quest,” which was written by local composer and conductor of the Belleville Philharmonic Robert Charles Howard, who will conduct the orchestra for this piece. The concert will also include Haferkamp conducting Meyerbeer's “Coronation March” and “Berceuse,” a movement from Stravinsky's “Firebird Suite.”

Guests will be encouraged to meet the contest winners and ASO's recently appointed conductor for upcoming seasons, Maestro Shane Williams, while enjoying desserts and refreshments, which will be sold by Gentelin’s on Broadway during the event.

“The Young Artist concert is a favorite among the orchestra and audience members,” ASO President Jerre Honke said. “The talent of the young artists is remarkable and inspiring. For 43 years, ASO's Marie Stillwell Young Artist Concerto Competition is the most prized concerto contest in the region. It continues to attract the finest young musicians. The contest is held each year in November at the Ringhausen Music Building at Lewis and Clark. The college provides the perfect venue for the esteemed contest, complete with Steinway Grand pianos. Not only does ASO feature the winners at the April concert, ASO awards the winners cash prizes.”

Concerto winners are 14-year-old violinist Tess Krope, 16-year-old cellist Joshua Hart, 12-yearold pianist Gloria Zhou and 17-year-old pianist Doren Lan.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and teenagers, and admission for children 12 and under is free. High school students and Lewis and Clark students, faculty and staff members with a valid ID will also receive free admission. Tickets can be purchased in advanced at the Alton Symphony Orchestra’s website www.altonsymphony.org.

The Lewis and Clark Diversity Council will proudly present the “St. Louis Osuswa Taiko” at noon Monday, April 29 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. Guests will experience the magic of Japanese drumming, an art form that combines music, dance and martial arts.

This event is presented by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities and is a Lewis and Clark Arts and Humanities Project, with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The L&C Concert Choir will present its spring concert, “Reveler’s Roundele,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, located in the Hatheway Cultural Center on L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

“I am so excited with the selections the choir will be presenting,” said Susan Parton Stanard, director of Choral Ensembles and Vocal Studies at L&C. “The selections are more diverse and challenging than we have presented in many years.”

The concert will begin with the inspiring strains of Joseph Martin's “The Awakening.” The first half of the concert will also include the haunting harmonies of Franz Biebel's “Ave Maria,” as well as “Der Abend” by Johannes Brahms. The first half will conclude with Ralph Vaughan Williams' “Serenade to Music.” Williams’ used the lyrics from the fifth act of Shakespeare's “Merchant of Venice” when composing the serenade.

As a testament to the choir's versatility, the second half will contain selections from favorite Broadway musicals such as “Gypsy,” “Into the Woods” and “Children of Eden.” The highlight of the concert will be the newly released choral medley of the music from the blockbuster movie, “Les Miserables.”

Admission to the concert is free. Those wanting additional information can call Parton Stanard at (618) 468-4732.

