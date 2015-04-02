ST. LOUIS —The American Red Cross encourages eligible blood donors to make a difference in the lives of patients this spring by giving blood.

Donated blood is perishable and must be constantly replenished to keep up with the demand. Red blood cells, with a shelf life of only 42 days, are the most frequently transfused blood component, and are always needed by hospitals.

Eligible donors can give red cells through either a regular whole blood donation or a double red cell donation, where available. Double red cell donations yield twice the usual amount of red cells in a single appointment and are accepted at select donation locations. Double red cell donors must meet additional eligibility criteria, which will be determined at the donation appointment.

Donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative. Whole blood can be donated every 56 days, and double red cells may be donated every 112 days, up to three times per year.

To find a donation opportunity or make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Ill.

Bond

Sorento

4/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 105 E Taylor

_______________

Christian

Moweaqua

4/16/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Club, 415 N Main St

_______________

Clay

Flora

4/16/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Flora High School, 600 S Locust

4/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Rte 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343

4/24/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Clay County Hospital, 911 Stacyburke Dr

4/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Floyd Henson Junior High School, 609 North Stanford Rd

Xenia

4/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Xenia United Methodist Church, 102 W 3rd Street

_______________

Clinton

Carlyle

4/18/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wal-Mart Supercenter, 2591 12th Street

Damiansville

4/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Damiansville Elementary School, 101 E Main St

Germantown

4/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore

_______________

Coles

Charleston

4/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Andrews Hall, 2150 7th St.

4/28/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Ballroom, 1720 7th Street

4/29/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street

Mattoon

4/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Williams Elementary School, 1709 S. 9th Street

_______________

Crawford

Robinson

4/20/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 N Allen

_______________

Cumberland

Neoga

4/21/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 752 Walnut

_______________

Effingham

Dieterich

4/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine

Effingham

4/18/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christs Church, 2511 S. Veterans Drive

4/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wal-mart, 1204 Avenue Mid America

4/22/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1501 W Fayette

4/23/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lake Land College, 1204 Network Centre Blvd

4/26/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church-Effingham, 901 W Jefferson

4/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 405 South Henrietta

4/27/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Effingham Elks Club, 2102 S. Banker

4/29/2015: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Anthony High School, 304 Roadway Ave

_______________

Fayette

Farina

4/27/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., South Central High School, 800 W Washington

_______________

Jasper

Newton

4/17/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Av

_______________

Jefferson

Bluford

4/28/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Webber Township High School, S. Main

Ina

4/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 N. Kengray Parkway

4/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm

4/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 N. Kengray Parkway

4/22/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 N. Kengray Parkway

Texico

4/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Donoho Prairie Christian Church, 7405 Exchange Road

_______________

Macoupin

Gillespie

4/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 115 N. Macoupin

Shipman

4/20/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.

_______________

Madison

Alton

4/18/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Alton Square Mall, 200 Alton Square

4/21/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., SIUE-Dental-Bldg 280 Center for Professional Advancement, 2800 College Ave

4/28/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., CALC Institute of Technology, 200 North Center Drive, Suite A

Bethalto

4/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Meadowbrook Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Sunset Dr.

Collinsville

4/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Revive, 1105 West Beltline Road

4/21/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza

Edwardsville

4/21/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Dr.

4/22/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 30 Hairpin Dr.

4/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.

4/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas

4/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Rd

Godfrey

4/27/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.

Highland

4/20/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

_______________

Marion

Central City

4/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central City Elementary School, 129 Douglas St.

Centralia

4/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenview Christian Church, 12 Greenview Church Rd

4/27/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kaskaskia College, Shattuc Road

4/28/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kaskaskia College, Shattuc Road

Odin

4/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Odin Public School, 100 N Merritt St

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

4/20/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monroe County YMCA HTC Center, 9514 Caring Way

_______________

Montgomery

Litchfield

4/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Litchfield Middle School, 1701 N State

_______________

Pike

Barry

4/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Western Community Unit District 12 High School, 401 McDonough

Pittsfield

4/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1302 W. Washington

_______________

Randolph

Baldwin

4/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Behind Fire House

Chester

4/22/2015: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke

Prairie du Rocher

4/29/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 509 Henry Street

_______________

Richland

Olney

4/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Fire Department, 501 North Walnut Street

4/24/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 N. West St.

4/29/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Olney Chamber of Commerce, 216 E Main St

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

4/28/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave

E Saint Louis

4/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Alton and Southern Railway Company, 1000 S 22nd St

East Saint Louis

4/17/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., East St Louis Senior High, 4901 State Street

4/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., US District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue

Fairview Heights

4/21/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Illini Elementary School, 21 Circle Dr.

Freeburg

4/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Carl L Barton School, 408 South Belleville

Lebanon

4/16/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., McKendree University, 1200 Alton

O'Fallon

4/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., O Fallon Senior High School, 600 S Smiley St.

_______________

Shelby

Stewardson

4/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stewardson Community Building, 108 Pine Street

_______________

Mo.

Crawford

Steelville

4/21/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Assembly of God Steelville, 29 Church Street

_______________

Franklin

Saint Clair

4/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Clair Elementary, 895 Bardot St

Sullivan

4/28/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fidelity Communications Company, 64 North Clark Street

Washington

4/19/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 950 Madison Avenue

4/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Washington West Elementary School, 1570 West 5th Street

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

4/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Culvers, 123 Richardson Crossing

4/22/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Rockport Heights Elementary School, 3871 Jeffco Blvd

4/23/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson College, 1687 Missouri State Rd.

4/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St David’s Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd

4/28/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lone Dell Elementary, 2500 Tomahawk Dr

Herculaneum

4/24/2015: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Herculaneum High School, 1 Blackcat Dr.

High Ridge

4/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 5680 State Road PP

Hillsboro

4/21/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Social Services, 10325 Hwy 21

4/29/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson College, 1000 Viking

4/29/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Hwy B

Imperial

4/20/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Johns Catholic Church, 4614 Blue Springs Road

4/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Seckman Elementary School, 2824 Seckman Rd

4/28/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia

_______________

Saint Charles

Lake Saint Louis

4/23/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Heritage of Hawk Ridge Clubhouse, 225 Pigeon

Saint Charles

4/20/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Schnucks, 1900 First Capital Drive

4/22/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lindenwood University, 209 S. Kingshighway

4/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saeger Middle School, 5201 Highway N

4/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Hope Presbyterian Church, 1580 Kisker Road

4/26/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Grace Baptist Church-St Charles, 3601 Ehlmann Rd

4/27/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., St Charles County Government, 201 N 2nd Street

4/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kisker Road Library, 1000 Kisker Rd

4/29/2015: 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Henderson Elementary School, 2501 Hackman Rd

4/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

4/27/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., North County High School Bonne Terre, 7151 Raider Road

Park Hills

4/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Serenity Hospice Care, 5272 Flat River Rd

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

4/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ballwin VFW Post #6274, 115 Mimosa Ln.

Bridgeton

4/17/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bridgeton Community Center, 4201 Fee Fee Rd

4/19/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Beautiful Savior Lutheran, 12397 Natural Bridge

Des Peres

4/26/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Clement School, 1508 Bopp Road

Ellisville

4/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Martin’s Episcopal, 15764 Clayton Rd.

Eureka

4/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers Eureka, 400 Meramec Blvd

Fenton

4/17/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., JC Penney Fenton, 798 Gravois Bluffs Boulevard

Kirkwood

4/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor

Saint Louis

4/18/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ronnies 20 Cine, 5320 South Lindbergh

4/20/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Oakville Elementary School, 2911 Yaeger Rd

4/20/2015: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., St Louis Institute of Religion, 10445 W. Clayton

4/26/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., South County Baptist Church, 12995 Tesson Ferry Rd.

4/27/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kenrick Seminary, 5200 Glennon Dr

4/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 West Glendale

4/29/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Anthony's Medical Center, 10010 Kennerly

University City

4/24/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Centennial Commons, 7210 Olive Blvd.

Woodson Terrace

4/19/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Hope Worldwide - Greater St. Louis Church, 9330 Stansberry

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

4/16/2015: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza

4/18/2015: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., This Way Ladies, 5840 Hampton Ave

4/28/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis University Hospital, 3635 Vista Avenue

4/29/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Jones Lang LaSalle, 1 Metropolitan Square, 211 North Broadway

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

4/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Black Hawk Middle School, 302 Kuhl

_______________

Washington

Cadet

4/24/2015: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Kingston High School, 10047 Diamond Road

Potosi

4/21/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington County Memorial Hospital, 10 Kwan Plaza, Highway 8

Richwoods

4/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Richwoods Lions Club, Highway A

_______________

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

