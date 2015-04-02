Spring into action and donate blood with the Red Cross
ST. LOUIS —The American Red Cross encourages eligible blood donors to make a difference in the lives of patients this spring by giving blood.
Donated blood is perishable and must be constantly replenished to keep up with the demand. Red blood cells, with a shelf life of only 42 days, are the most frequently transfused blood component, and are always needed by hospitals.
Eligible donors can give red cells through either a regular whole blood donation or a double red cell donation, where available. Double red cell donations yield twice the usual amount of red cells in a single appointment and are accepted at select donation locations. Double red cell donors must meet additional eligibility criteria, which will be determined at the donation appointment.
Donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative. Whole blood can be donated every 56 days, and double red cells may be donated every 112 days, up to three times per year.
To find a donation opportunity or make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Ill.
Bond
Sorento
4/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 105 E Taylor
_______________
Christian
Moweaqua
4/16/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Club, 415 N Main St
_______________
Clay
Flora
4/16/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Flora High School, 600 S Locust
4/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Rte 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343
4/24/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Clay County Hospital, 911 Stacyburke Dr
4/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Floyd Henson Junior High School, 609 North Stanford Rd
Xenia
4/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Xenia United Methodist Church, 102 W 3rd Street
_______________
Clinton
Carlyle
4/18/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wal-Mart Supercenter, 2591 12th Street
Damiansville
4/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Damiansville Elementary School, 101 E Main St
Germantown
4/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore
_______________
Coles
Charleston
4/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Andrews Hall, 2150 7th St.
4/28/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Ballroom, 1720 7th Street
4/29/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street
Mattoon
4/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Williams Elementary School, 1709 S. 9th Street
_______________
Crawford
Robinson
4/20/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 N Allen
_______________
Cumberland
Neoga
4/21/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 752 Walnut
_______________
Effingham
Dieterich
4/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine
Effingham
4/18/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christs Church, 2511 S. Veterans Drive
4/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wal-mart, 1204 Avenue Mid America
4/22/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1501 W Fayette
4/23/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lake Land College, 1204 Network Centre Blvd
4/26/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church-Effingham, 901 W Jefferson
4/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 405 South Henrietta
4/27/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Effingham Elks Club, 2102 S. Banker
4/29/2015: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Anthony High School, 304 Roadway Ave
_______________
Fayette
Farina
4/27/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., South Central High School, 800 W Washington
_______________
Jasper
Newton
4/17/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Av
_______________
Jefferson
Bluford
4/28/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Webber Township High School, S. Main
Ina
4/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 N. Kengray Parkway
4/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm
4/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 N. Kengray Parkway
4/22/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 N. Kengray Parkway
Texico
4/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Donoho Prairie Christian Church, 7405 Exchange Road
_______________
Macoupin
Gillespie
4/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 115 N. Macoupin
Shipman
4/20/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.
_______________
Madison
Alton
4/18/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Alton Square Mall, 200 Alton Square
4/21/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., SIUE-Dental-Bldg 280 Center for Professional Advancement, 2800 College Ave
4/28/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., CALC Institute of Technology, 200 North Center Drive, Suite A
Bethalto
4/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Meadowbrook Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Sunset Dr.
Collinsville
4/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Revive, 1105 West Beltline Road
4/21/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza
Edwardsville
4/21/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Dr.
4/22/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 30 Hairpin Dr.
4/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.
4/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas
4/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Rd
Godfrey
4/27/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.
Highland
4/20/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane
_______________
Marion
Central City
4/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central City Elementary School, 129 Douglas St.
Centralia
4/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenview Christian Church, 12 Greenview Church Rd
4/27/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kaskaskia College, Shattuc Road
4/28/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kaskaskia College, Shattuc Road
Odin
4/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Odin Public School, 100 N Merritt St
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
4/20/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monroe County YMCA HTC Center, 9514 Caring Way
_______________
Montgomery
Litchfield
4/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Litchfield Middle School, 1701 N State
_______________
Pike
Barry
4/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Western Community Unit District 12 High School, 401 McDonough
Pittsfield
4/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1302 W. Washington
_______________
Randolph
Baldwin
4/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Behind Fire House
Chester
4/22/2015: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke
Prairie du Rocher
4/29/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 509 Henry Street
_______________
Richland
Olney
4/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Fire Department, 501 North Walnut Street
4/24/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 N. West St.
4/29/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Olney Chamber of Commerce, 216 E Main St
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
4/28/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave
E Saint Louis
4/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Alton and Southern Railway Company, 1000 S 22nd St
East Saint Louis
4/17/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., East St Louis Senior High, 4901 State Street
4/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., US District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue
Fairview Heights
4/21/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Illini Elementary School, 21 Circle Dr.
Freeburg
4/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Carl L Barton School, 408 South Belleville
Lebanon
4/16/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., McKendree University, 1200 Alton
O'Fallon
4/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., O Fallon Senior High School, 600 S Smiley St.
_______________
Shelby
Stewardson
4/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stewardson Community Building, 108 Pine Street
_______________
Mo.
Crawford
Steelville
4/21/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Assembly of God Steelville, 29 Church Street
_______________
Franklin
Saint Clair
4/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Clair Elementary, 895 Bardot St
Sullivan
4/28/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fidelity Communications Company, 64 North Clark Street
Washington
4/19/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 950 Madison Avenue
4/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Washington West Elementary School, 1570 West 5th Street
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
4/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Culvers, 123 Richardson Crossing
4/22/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Rockport Heights Elementary School, 3871 Jeffco Blvd
4/23/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson College, 1687 Missouri State Rd.
4/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St David’s Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd
4/28/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lone Dell Elementary, 2500 Tomahawk Dr
Herculaneum
4/24/2015: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Herculaneum High School, 1 Blackcat Dr.
High Ridge
4/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 5680 State Road PP
Hillsboro
4/21/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Social Services, 10325 Hwy 21
4/29/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson College, 1000 Viking
4/29/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Hwy B
Imperial
4/20/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Johns Catholic Church, 4614 Blue Springs Road
4/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Seckman Elementary School, 2824 Seckman Rd
4/28/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia
_______________
Saint Charles
Lake Saint Louis
4/23/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Heritage of Hawk Ridge Clubhouse, 225 Pigeon
Saint Charles
4/20/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Schnucks, 1900 First Capital Drive
4/22/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lindenwood University, 209 S. Kingshighway
4/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saeger Middle School, 5201 Highway N
4/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Hope Presbyterian Church, 1580 Kisker Road
4/26/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Grace Baptist Church-St Charles, 3601 Ehlmann Rd
4/27/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., St Charles County Government, 201 N 2nd Street
4/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kisker Road Library, 1000 Kisker Rd
4/29/2015: 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Henderson Elementary School, 2501 Hackman Rd
4/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street
_______________
Saint Francois
Bonne Terre
4/27/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., North County High School Bonne Terre, 7151 Raider Road
Park Hills
4/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Serenity Hospice Care, 5272 Flat River Rd
_______________
Saint Louis
Ballwin
4/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ballwin VFW Post #6274, 115 Mimosa Ln.
Bridgeton
4/17/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bridgeton Community Center, 4201 Fee Fee Rd
4/19/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Beautiful Savior Lutheran, 12397 Natural Bridge
Des Peres
4/26/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Clement School, 1508 Bopp Road
Ellisville
4/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Martin’s Episcopal, 15764 Clayton Rd.
Eureka
4/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers Eureka, 400 Meramec Blvd
Fenton
4/17/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., JC Penney Fenton, 798 Gravois Bluffs Boulevard
Kirkwood
4/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor
Saint Louis
4/18/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ronnies 20 Cine, 5320 South Lindbergh
4/20/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Oakville Elementary School, 2911 Yaeger Rd
4/20/2015: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., St Louis Institute of Religion, 10445 W. Clayton
4/26/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., South County Baptist Church, 12995 Tesson Ferry Rd.
4/27/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kenrick Seminary, 5200 Glennon Dr
4/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 West Glendale
4/29/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Anthony's Medical Center, 10010 Kennerly
University City
4/24/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Centennial Commons, 7210 Olive Blvd.
Woodson Terrace
4/19/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Hope Worldwide - Greater St. Louis Church, 9330 Stansberry
_______________
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
4/16/2015: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza
4/18/2015: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., This Way Ladies, 5840 Hampton Ave
4/28/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis University Hospital, 3635 Vista Avenue
4/29/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Jones Lang LaSalle, 1 Metropolitan Square, 211 North Broadway
_______________
Warren
Warrenton
4/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Black Hawk Middle School, 302 Kuhl
_______________
Washington
Cadet
4/24/2015: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Kingston High School, 10047 Diamond Road
Potosi
4/21/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington County Memorial Hospital, 10 Kwan Plaza, Highway 8
Richwoods
4/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Richwoods Lions Club, Highway A
_______________
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
