Older Adults Health Council and Senior Services Plus to offer free resources for seniors

On Wednesday, March 19th, the Older Adults Health Council and Senior Services Plus are proud to present the "Spring Fling" Health Fair for Seniors. The health fair will be located at 2603 North Rodgers in Alton, IL.

The public is invited to attend the free event from 8:30am-12:00pm to learn of valuable resources from over 40 exhibitors. Health screenings and educational demonstrations will also be offered throughout the day. Vendors will provide door prizes and giveaways, and entertainment will be provided at 12:00pm by Big Papa G DJ Services.

The health fair is an opportunity to discover new information available in the community, including but not limited to: Assisted & supportive living, chiropractic care, community service organizations, hearing specialists, home health care, hospice and palliative care, independent living, massage therapy, Medicare specialists, mental wellness, and skilled nursing.

Candice Arana of Hospice of Southern Illinois serves as the President of the Older Adults Health Council and added, "Hosting this health fair is our way of giving back to the community, ensuring that they have an easy way to access information on wellness and healthcare. We encourage any senior or anyone helping to care for a senior to visit, ask questions, and learn how quality of life can be improved for you or a loved one."

Senior Services Plus' School House Grill will be open during the event, serving breakfast and lunch from 7am-1pm. For additional information, please contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 ext 100 or visit the agency's website, www.seniorservicesplus.org .

