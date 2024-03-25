Alton, IL – This spring, Alton Little Theater (ALT) is bursting with activities, performances, and educational opportunities that promise fun for the entire family. From open houses to youth acting classes, and from enchanting Disney concerts to classic musical productions, ALT is the hub of entertainment in the Riverbend region.

Open House and Youth Acting Classes

Join us at our Open House on April 28th, where we invite students aged 8-17 to pre-register for our Youth Acting classes, taking place over two weeks in July. This event is a golden opportunity for young talents to step into the limelight, offering both parents and students insight into auditions, especially for our summer spectacle, Oliver! Auditions are set for May 11th and May 18th at 10am, welcoming both seasoned and new performers to showcase their talents. Learn more and register for classes at Youth Acting Classes.

Disney Tribute Concerts

Experience the magic with our Disney Tribute Concerts running from May 31st to June 9th. These performances are a must-see for Disney lovers, featuring favorite songs and characters that have captured the hearts of generations. Details and tickets can be found here.

Pancake Breakfast with the Princesses

Don't miss the chance to join the famous Pancake Man from Chris Cakes for a Pancake Breakfast with the Princesses on June 1st, with seatings at 9am and 11am. Limited to 50 guests per seating, tickets are $15 for an experience your family will cherish. Secure your spot by contacting ALT at 618-462-3205.

Singin' in the Rain

Adding to our spring lineup is the much-anticipated musical, Singin’ in the Rain, directed by Lee Cox and Kevin Frakes. Performances will take place on May 10th, 11th, and 15th-18th at 7:30 pm, with matinees on May 12th and 19th at 2 pm. This beloved musical brings the transition from silent films to talkies to life, with unforgettable performances and classic songs. For tickets and more information, visit Singin' in the Rain.

Be Part of Our Community

Alton Little Theater is more than just a place to watch performances; it's a community where imagination and creativity come together. This spring, immerse yourself in the world of theater through our diverse offerings of shows, classes, and special events.

Don't wait to join the excitement; your next adventure awaits at Alton Little Theater, your home for entertainment and creativity in the Riverbend region.

About Alton Little Theater

Alton Little Theater is the cornerstone of performing arts in Alton, Illinois, offering a wide array of theatrical productions, classes, and special events designed to entertain, educate, and inspire. With a dedication to excellence and community engagement, ALT invites you to experience the magic of theater.

For more information, visit Alton Little Theater. For tickets and class registrations, call us at 618-462-3205.

