EDWARDSVILLE - It’s time to think spring – as in the City of Edwardsville’s “everyday heroes” spring banner program, which is returning for a second year. Applications for the banners, which will adorn City lampposts starting in April, are due by the end of February.

The spring banner program debuted in 2023 as part of an effort to honor community contributors such as teachers, nurses and doctors, first responders and others whose noteworthy actions make Edwardsville a better place to live, work and visit.

Among the initial 2023 banner honorees were 16 educators, a nurse, a former mayor, and volunteers and professionals involved in impactful community outreach efforts.

“This banner initiative is a wonderful way to publicly acknowledge the kind, compassionate actions that are being taken every day on behalf of the community,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “We would love to see lots of these lining the streets as a display of gratitude for the many good works that deserve to be shared.”

The City is now accepting applications for the 2024 banners, which will be displayed along with the initial batch on streets in the downtown business district beginning in April. Honorees must have lived or worked in Edwardsville and contributed to the community in a beneficial way.

Those interested can sponsor a banner for $100, which helps cover the cost of producing the banners and purchasing brackets to display them. A completed form with the honoree’s information, a photo that meets reproduction requirements and the fee are due by the end of the day Tuesday, February 27. An online form can be filled out and submitted on the City’s website. A printable form also is available that can be mailed or dropped off to Desiree Gerber in the City Administration Office on the second floor of City Hall, 118 Hillsboro Avenue.

The colorful banners include a photo, the honoree’s occupation and the words “thank you” across the top. They were designed by Sherrie Hickman, owner of Creative Options Graphic Design.

Throughout the year, the City utilizes its business district lampposts to honor accomplishments, celebrate events or mark the holiday season. The “Hometown Heroes” banners for military service members debuted in 2019 and will return to the City’s lampposts in late September. The form to sponsor those banners will be available on the City’s website later this year.

Inquiries about the City’s banner programs can be made by phone at 618-692-7531, or by email todgerber@cityofedwardsville.com. More details about the City’s banner programs, awards and recognition efforts can be found at: www.cityofedwardsville.com/specialrecognition.

