Tim McGraw fans are in for a rare treat when Adam D Tucker takes the stage for the Coors Light Concert Series at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club this Friday. Tucker is the #1 Tim McGraw Tribute in the world with over 1000 shows, opening for country superstars such as Jason Aldean, Luke Bryant, Blake Shelton and many more. Tucker performs weekly in “Country Superstars” at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas when not touring the country.

Adam D Tucker is no stranger to the Riverbend, having headlined last year’s Coors Light and RE/MAX Express Music Fest at the Sportsmen’s Club to over 3000 fans. “The people of the Riverbend are great fans. I’m proud to be able to come back and do this more intimate show in the club’s ballroom,” Tucker said.

Club President Brad Beck added, “Adam is an awesome entertainer and we are pulling out all the production stops for this show”. When pressed for more details Beck said “Expect to see a lot of lights and a laser show on this one”.

Doors open at 6 pm and local favorite The Real Street Band will open the show at 7 pm. The Real Street Band is also no stranger to the limelight, having just opened for Mickey Gilley at the 5 A’s fundraiser.

Tickets are just $15 and available at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club from 9 am to 10 pm daily. Tickets and seating are limited, so plan to arrive early. For additional information call 618-466-3042.

