WOOD RIVER - As the fourth location in the Metro East area, SportsClips, located off Vaughn Road in Wood River, seems to have had a great month after opening their doors to the public in August.

“The grand opening was amazing,” Manager Suzanne Coleson said in regard to the celebration on the 20th, “We were jam-packed from open to close.” The store shares its location with popular restaraunt Applebees and electronic device store Sprint.

Along with Coleson, her stylist team includes CJ Styles, Dawn Turnbeaugh, Keith Bernaix, Steph Kainz and Ruby Hernandez.

SportsClips is not like any other barber shop; it caters to the sports-loving nature that is embedded in masculine culture. Its amenities truly reflect that goal. Geared toward men, the shop makes their guests feel like they have earned the treatment of a professional athlete.

“We offer our MVP signature service, which includes a precision haircut, hot towel service, and a relaxing neck and shoulder massage with a massaging tool,” Coleson said.

Women are more than welcome to come in and receive the MVP service as well; however, more specific cuts and styling may be subject to additional charges.

Coleson is gracious for the ongoing support of her corporate management team, known as “coaches,” during the entire process.

“Our coaches are highly supportive, very encouraging and super stoked to have this new branch,” Coleson said, “They provide excellent leadership building tools and they have done more for me in my 15 years of being in this industry than any other company.”

Each location of SportsClips is separately owned and franchised. The Wood River’s team leaders, Brian Heckert and Brittany Goforth hail from Nashville, Ill. The store’s team coach, Rachel Sparkman has also been influential in developing the stores and putting together the location in Wood River.

Coleson is enjoying every second of her time at SportsClips and assisting other stylists to build up their careers as she did makes it all worth it.

“It’s challenging at times, but developing team members and bringing out the best in them as a stylist is my favorite part,” Coleson said.

SportsClips is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

