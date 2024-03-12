Sports Scoreboard
MONDAY, MARCH 11, 2024
BASEBALL
Gillespie 9, Marquette Catholic 0
St. Louis Patriots 5, Valmeyer 2
Father McGivney Catholic 16, Vandalia 0
SOFTBALL
Murphysboro 8, Triad 2
Collinsville 22, Father McGivney Catholic 2
Civic Memorial 16, East Alton-Wood River 0
Highland 4, Carlinville 3
Carrollton 13, Bunker Hill 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Metro-East Lutheran 3, East Alton-Wood River 1
Staunton 7, Maryville Christian 0
Springfield 3, Marquette Catholic 0
Mascoutah 2, Father McGivney Catholic 0
Waterloo 3, Collinsville 0
Civic Memorial 7, Breese Central 0
Breese Mater Dei Catholic at Piasa Southwestern, not available
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
St. Louis Blues 5, Boston Bruins 1
