MONDAY, MARCH 11, 2024

BASEBALL

Gillespie 9, Marquette Catholic 0

St. Louis Patriots 5, Valmeyer 2

Father McGivney Catholic 16, Vandalia 0

SOFTBALL

Murphysboro 8, Triad 2

Collinsville 22, Father McGivney Catholic 2

Civic Memorial 16, East Alton-Wood River 0

Highland 4, Carlinville 3

Carrollton 13, Bunker Hill 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Metro-East Lutheran 3, East Alton-Wood River 1

Staunton 7, Maryville Christian 0

Springfield 3, Marquette Catholic 0

Mascoutah 2, Father McGivney Catholic 0

Waterloo 3, Collinsville 0

Civic Memorial 7, Breese Central 0

Breese Mater Dei Catholic at Piasa Southwestern, not available

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 5, Boston Bruins 1

