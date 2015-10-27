GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MONDAY NIGHT

IHSA VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS 1A HARDIN-CALHOUN REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

CARROLLTON 10-25-25, GREENFIELD 25-23-18: Carrollton bounced back from an opening-game loss to eliminate Greenfield 10-25, 25-23, 25-18 in the opening match of the Class 1A Hardin-Calhoun Regional Monday night.

The win moved the Hawks to a semifinal clash against the host Warriors at 6 p.m. Tuesday; the winner of that match takes on the Brussels-Bunker Hill winner for the regional title and a trip to the Pawnee Sectional at 6 p.m. Thursday.

CLASS 3A GREENVILLE REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

GREENVILLE 25-25, ROXANA 9-17: The host Comets were never seriously threatened as they eliminated Roxana 25-9, 25-17 in an opening-round match of the Class 3A Greenville Regional Monday night.

Taylor Westfall had five kills for the Shells, who were eliminated at 14-20; Braeden Lakcey added three kills for Roxana.

The Comets advanced to a semifinal match against Quincy Notre Dame Tuesday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 19-11: Sydney Marshall's five aces on serve and 24 assists were a key factor as Civic Memorial downed East Alton-Wood River 25-19, 25-11 in a Class 3A Greenville Regional first-round match Monday.

Kennedy Carnes had eight kills for the Eagles (14-16-3), Hannah Schmidt six kills and Kaity Kappler and Kylie Linkerman five kills each. Cara Melton had 18 digs and McKenna Geist added 12 digs.

The Oilers (11-19) were led by three kills from both Christen Falstitch and Brittany Grayson.

The Eagles advanced to a 7 p.m. Tuesday semifinal match against Jacksonville.

IN OTHER REGIONALS: Okawville defeated Madison 25-12, 25-12 in the opening round of the Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Regional; Gillespie defeated Staunton 28-26, 20-25, 26-24 and Carlinville eliminated North Greene 25-11, 25-13 in the first round of the Class 2A Carlinville Regional; and Springfield Lanphier eliminated Jersey 15-25, 25-18, 25-19 in the first round of the Class 3A Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Regional.

WEEKEND

FIELD HOCKEY

MIDWEST TOURNAMENT THIRD ROUND

KIRKWOOD 3, EDWARDSVILLE 1: A three-goal in five-minute outburst was enough for Kirkwood to eliminate Edwardsville in Saturday's third-round match of the end-of-season Midwest Tournament at Mary Institute-Country Day School in Ladue, Mo., Saturday.

Ansley Dorsey had the Tigers' only goal, a deflection of a shot from Annie Mulford in the first half. The Pioneers rallied in the second half, getting two goals from Megan Rice and a game-clincher from Taylor Sullivan to oust Edwardsville.

The Tigers finished with a 13-10 mark, while the Pioneers, who will face MICDS' Rams at MICDS in Tuesday's quarterfinals, took their record to 13-8-3.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CM FINISHES 2-3 AT QND TOURNEY: Civic Memorial took part in the Quincy Notre Dame Tournament over the weekend to wrap up the regular season; the Eagles finished the tournament with a 2-3 record.

The Eagles opened play Friday with a 25-11, 25-22 defeat from Springfield Lutheran, then fell to Fox Lake Grant 25-12, 25-18. Saturday, Sciota West Prairie handed the Eagles a 25-22, 25-8 defeat, but the Eagles bounced back with a 23-25, 27-26, 16-14 win over Metro East Lutheran and then were awarded a forfeit win from Danville Schlarman to finish the tournament.

The Eagles were scheduled to meet East Alton-Wood River in a first-round match of the IHSA Class 3A Greenville Regional Monday evening.

