TUESDAY ROUNDUP

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 4, COLUMBIA 0: Abby Crabtree scored twice as Edwardsville went to Columbia and took a 4-0 win over the Eagles Tuesday night.

The win took the Tigers to 3-1 on the year heading into their Southwestern Conference opening at Collinsville, set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Kahok Stadium.

Allison Blume and Danielle Greathouse had the other goals for the Tigers; Paitlyn Schneider had a pair of assists, along with Allysiah Belt and Regan Windeau.

Windeau stopped two Eagle shots to record the shutout.

ALTON 2, FREEBURG 0: Alton's girls soccer team stayed undefeated Tuesday evening as the Redbirds survived windy conditions in Freeburg to take a 2-0 win over the Midgets on the road.

It was the second time in a bit more than a week that Alton has defeated Freeburg; the Redbirds downed the Midgets 2-1 in a Metro Girls Cup Nike Bracket match last Monday; AHS won the bracket and also defeated Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin last week to equal their win total for 2015. The Redbirds improved to 5-0 on the year with the win.

Alaina Nasello got the Redbirds on the board with a goal in the 52nd minute; Lexi Schrimpf got the Birds' second goal two minutes later, giving Alton the cushion they needed.

Despite the conditioins, Alton managed to get 18 shots on goal while limiting Freeburg to two. The Redbirds are scheduled to take on Marquette Catholic in the Riverbend Derby crosstown rivalry match Wednesday evening.

CARLINVILLE 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: Ryleigh Baker's 80th-minute goal was enough to avoid a shutout as Carlinville defeated Piasa Southwestern 4-1 in both sides' South Central Conference opener Tuesday evening.

The Piasa Birds fell to 0-2 on the year; Southwestern's program started in 2014 and has yet to record a victory.

Ashley Campbell, Sloan Nickel, Gabby Marchori and Kaity Dunn had goals for the Cavaliers, who had 27 shots on goal to Piasa's one.

TRENTON WESCLIN 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Wesclin remained unbeaten on the year with a 4-1 win over East Alton-Wood River in Trenton Tuesday.

Kara Crutchwell, off an Emily Sidwell assist, had the only goal of the match for the Oilers; Claire Gruenke and Olivia Krebs each scored twice for the Warriors.

WATERLOO 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Waterloo had four goals in each half as the Bulldogs opened their 2016 Mississippi Valley Conference account with an 8-0 win over Civic Memorial in Waterloo Tuesday.

The Eagles fell to 2-2-1 on the year, while the Bulldogs went to 2-2.

Sydney Bockholm and Sydney Ludeman each had two goals for Waterloo in the match.

BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 17, GREENVILLE 0 (5 INNINGS): Edwardsville won its third straight five-inning game to start the season, getting homers from Jake Garella and Collin Clayton to upend Greenville 17-0 on the road Tuesday.

Clayton had a triple and two RBIs in addition to his homer, while Garella had a double and three RBIs along with the homer. Kade Burns was 2-for-3, Will Messer was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Joel Quirin tripled and had a RBI, Reid Hendrickson, Trey Riley and Cole Cimarolli each had RBIs and Mark Smith had a double and two RBIs for the 3-0 Tigers.

Jordan Yenne got the win and gave up just one hit in two innings of work, while Max Kieffer, Andrew Yancik and Dan Picholli each pitched an inning. Luke Carlson took the loss for the Comets; Ryan Hutcherson had Greenville's only hit a double.

Edwardsville will travel to Dalton, Ga., for a tournament this weekend.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 7, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 6: Metro East Lutheran got three runs to open the game, but East Alton-Wood River scored six times in the bottom of the first and held on to take an 8-7 win over the Knights in a non-conference tilt at Norris Dorsey Field Tuesday.

The Knights (2-4) rallied to tie the game before the Oilers scored the winning run. Blake Marks went five innings for the win, giving up an earned run on six hits while fanning seven; he also had a two-run homer in the first-inning rally for EAWR; Christian Hunter got the save with a pair of scoreless innings and also had a pair of hits. Tyler Hamby had three hits for the Oilers while Jacob Vassos had two RBIs.

Chase Langendorf took the loss for the Knights, conceding five earned runs on seven hits and striking out three over five innings of work. Noah Coddington had a pair of hits for MEL, including a double, while Langendorf had three RBIs and Eli Jacobs tripled.

The Knights return to action with a 4:15 Monday game at home against Gillespie.

DUPO 6, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: Dupo got out to a quick lead and went on to down Marquette Catholic 6-2 at Dupo Tuesday.

Dupo scored three times in the bottom of the first and held a 6-2 lead through three; the Explorers scored their only runs in the top of the third. They had five hits on the day and fell to 1-3 on the year.

Luke Simmons was charged with the loss while Taylor Stanek got the win for the Tigers.

BREESE CENTRAL 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 7: Civic Memorial rallied from 6-1 down with a six-run fifth to take the lead on Breese Central, but the Cougars scored twice in the bottom of the sixth and went on to take an 8-7 win over the Eagles in Breese Tuesday.

Collin Hall had two hits for CM (2-2), with Caden Clark getting two RBIs.

Christian Stawar took the loss in relief of Jack Walker for the Eagles.

CARROLLTON 11, WEST CENTRAL 0 (5 INNINGS): Cole Brannan threw a five-inning no-hitter on West Central as Carrollton downed the Cougars 11-0 in Winchester Tuesday.

Brannan struck out nine and walked two in getting the win; he also was 2-for-4 with with three RBIs for the Hawks.

Nathan Walker was 2-for-4 for the Hawks, with Jacob Lovel 2-for-3 and Kolton Bottom 2-for-2. Carrollton scored three times in the second, once each in the third and fourth and six times in the fifth to bring the game to an early end.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 8, CONCORD TRIOPIA 5: Sam Baalman had a two-run homer as Hardin-Calhoun downed Concord Triopia 8-5 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference baseball game in Triopia Tuesday.

Mitch Bick was 4-for-5 for the Warriors (2-2), while Damian Pohlman had two hits; Wyatt Logsdo went 4-for-4 for the Trojans.

Easton Clark went six innings for Calhoun, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out six.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (5 INNINGS): Only a one-out double by Emme Flanagan in the fifth kept Alton's Brittany Roady from perfection as the Redbirds blanked East Alton-Wood River 11-0 in five innings in Wood River Tuesday.

Roady had eight strikeouts and did not walk an Oiler in getting the win. Morgan Moxey took the loss for the Oilers, giving up six hits but just one earned run while fanning seven.

Tami Wong was 3-for-3 with a double and a solo homer in the first; she had five RBIs for the day. Taylor Herrin had a bases-loaded triple in the fifth as part of a 1-for-2, three-RBI day for her.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 11, CONCORD TRIOPIA 0 (5 INNINGS): Grace Baalman didn't allow a baserunner in five innings as she tossed a perfect game as Hardin-Calhoun blanked Concord Triopia 11-0 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference game in Concord Tuesday.

Baalman had 14 strikeouts and added a pair of hits to get the win. Abby Baalman and Junie Zirklebach had three hits each; Baalman getting two RBIs and Zirklebach scoring three times.

Kassidy Klocke had two hits and added four RBIs on the day for the Warriors, with Macy Margherio and Madison Lehr each stroking two hits.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, WATERLOO GIBAULT 5: Susan Buchanan's three-hit day, which included a double and triple, helped Civic Memorial to an 8-5 win over Waterloo Gibault in Bethalto Tuesay. Buchanan also had four RBIs.

Kalyn Haar had a pair of hits and two RBIs for the Eagles in the win, with Ryan Allison adding two RBIs, Cassie Reed two doubles and Katelyn Turbyfill and

Jenna Parmentier each had two RBIs for CM.

Kaitlynn Wrenn went the distance for the win, givng up two earned runs on seven hits and had three strikeouts.

TRIAD 13, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0 (5 INNINGS): A six-run fifth inning closed out the game as Triad shut out Piasa Southwestern in Piasa Tuesday. The Knights went to 1-1 on the year, while the Piasa Birds fell to 0-4.

Hannah Inman took the loss for Southwestern, giving up seven earned runs on 13 hits.

BOYS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 9, ALTON 0: Edwardsville came off a 2-1 weekend at the DecoTurf Tournament in Chattanooga, Tenn., over the past weekend with a 9-0 Southwestern Conference win over Alton at the EHS Tennis Complex Tuesday.

The Tigers went 2-1 in the DecoTurf B Flight last weekend, dropping a 5-4 decision to Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic before defeating McCracken County of Paducah, Ky., 8-1 and Bristol (Tenn.) High 5-4.

Against the Redbirds, Erik Weller, Luke Motley, Seth Lipe, Ben Bequette, Dan Thomas and Logan Pursell had singles wins, while the doubles teams of Alex Gray/Zack Trimpe, Motley/Lipe and Thomas/Pursell also won.

The Tigers will have Easter weekend off before traveling to O'Fallon for a SWC meet Tuesday; they'll host the Tiger Invitational tournament the weekend of April 1-2.

ROXANA 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Roxana swept all but one match as the Shells knocked off backyard rival East Alton-Wood River 8-1 in a non-conference meet at home Monday.

Drew Sobol took the Oilers' lone win, taking a three-set victory.

Daniel Pirtle, Kyle DeWerff, Conner Arnett, Trustan Dunse and Michael Flatt had singles wins for the Shells, with the doubles teams of Pirtle/Dunse, Arnett/DeWerff and Flatt/Austin Hall won their matches.

