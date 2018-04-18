BASEBALL

ALTON 2, BELLEVILLE WEST 1: Riley Phillips scored on a Adam Stilts RBI single in the sixth to give Alton a 2-1 Southwestern Conference win over Belleville West on the road Tuesday afternoon; the Redbirds went to 6-6 overall, 1-3 in the SWC, while the Maroons fell to 6-11 on the year, 2-6 in the league.

Phillips was 1-for-4 with a double and run scored for the Redbirds, with Robby Taul 2-for-4 with a double, Stilts 2-for-3 with an RBI, Jackson Brooks 1-for-4 with a run scored and Brandon Droste, Ben Mossman and Wesley Laaker a hit each. Charlie Erler got the win, conceding an earned run on two hits and striking out seven.

Next up for Alton is O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the road and Highland at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Redbird Field.

O'FALLON 7, EDWARDSVILLE 6 (8 INNINGS): Edwardsville came from behind twice at O'Fallon to force extra innings, but the Panthers got the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to take a 7-6 win over the Tigers at Blazier Field Tuesday; the Tigers fell to 12-5 overall, 4-2 in the SWC while the Panthers went to 17-1-1 on the year, 6-0 in the league.

Drake Westcott went 2-for-2 with a double and homer for EHS, an RBI and three runs scored, with Joe Copeland 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Cole Hampton 1-for-3 with a run scored and Josh Ohl a run scored. Chase Goeckel took the loss for EHS, striking out one. Edwardsville next hosts Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 18, MADISON 1 (5 INNINGS): Marquette Catholic got out of the gates quickly and took a 9-1 lead through three innings to defeat Madison 18-1 in five innngs on the road Tuesday. The Explorers went to 9-5 on the year.

Connor Noss went 2-for-3 with a homer, RBI and two runs scored while Brandon Lloyd was 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs, Jayce Maag 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and three runs scored, Garrett Weinter 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, Kaleb Ware 1-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Montana Gossage 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored and Kyle Buecker a run scored to highlight Marquette's offense on the day.

Jacob Zacha got the win, giving up a hit and unearned run while striking out eight Trojans. Marquette next meets up with Hillsboro at home at 4:30 p.m. today.

COLLINSVILLE 6, GRANITE CITY 4: Three runs in the sixth for Collinsville snapped a 3-3 tie and gave the Kahoks a 6-4 win over visiting Granite City at Woodland Park/Arthur Fletcher Field Tuesday; the Warriors fell to 5-10 on the year, 1-5 in the SWC, while the Kahoks improved to 11-3 overall, 4-2 in the league.

Brennan Haddix was 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Warriors, while Cameron Hibbets was 2-for-3 with a run scored, Mason Roehr 2-for-4, Bennett Smallie 2-for-3 with an RBI, Jonas Barnes 1-for-3 with a run scored and Austin Bonvicino 1-for-2 with a homer, RBI and run scored for GCHS. Hibbets fanned five but took the loss.

East St. Louis comes calling to Babe Champion Field for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday game.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 8, GREENFIELD 7: Two runs in the bottom of the seventh gave Hardin-Calhoun an 8-7 win over Greenfield in Hardin Tuesday afternoon, taking the Warriors to 8-7 on the season and 3-0 in the WIVC.

Connor Gilman was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for Calhoun, with Corey Nelson 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Trenton Buchanan 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Ty Bick 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored and A.J. Hillen and Jonny Laing both 1-for-4 with a run scored to pace the Warriors.

Hillen struck out three in getting the win; the Warriors host Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. today and head to Greenfield at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

TRIAD 4, WATERLOO 1: Mack Langdon went 3-for-3 with a homer, RBI and run scored as Triad defeated Waterloo 4-1 Tuesday in a Mississippi Valley Conference game; the Knights went to 7-5 overall, 2-1 in the MVC, while Waterloo fell to 5-5 overall, 0-3 in the league.

John Mesenbrink was 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Knights, with Ethan Gratton 2-for-3 with an RBI, Travis Heilmann 1-for-3 with a homer, RBI and run scored and Nick Beeler an RBI on the day; Beeler dismissed 10 by strikeout in getting the win. Triad next meets up with Mascoutah at home at 4:15 p.m. today.

SOFTBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 10, ALTON 2: Belleville West's Paige Cates held Alton to five hits as the Maroons defeated Alton 10-2 Tuesday in Alton; the Redbirds tumbled to 6-8 overall, 3-3 in the Southwestern Conference, while the Maroons went to 6-5 overall, 3-3 in the league.

Tami Wong went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored for Alton, while Miranda Hudson, Rachel Rathgeb and Abby Scyoc also had hits for the Redbirds; Allyson Haegele fanned four in taking the loss. Alton meets up with Cahokia at 4:30 p.m. today at home.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 11, BUNKER HILL 0 (5 INNINGS): Megan Schorman held Bunker Hill to one hit as Marquette Catholic downed the Minutemaids 11-0 in five innings in Bunker Hill Tuesday; the Explorers remained undefeated at 15-0 while the Maids fell to 5-6.

Tess Eberlin was 3-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored for Marquette, with Grace Frost 3-for-4 with a double and RBI, Schorman 3-for-4 with a homer, RBI and run scored and Taylor Whitehead 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored to pace MCHS. Mallory Schwegel had the Minutemaids’ only hit of the day.

Schorman got the win and fanned 16, with Sydney Gresham taking the loss. Marquette meets Hillsboro on the road at 4:30 p.m. today while Bunker Hill is at Morrisonville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 11: East Alton-Wood River came back from being down 9-2 with an eight-run bottom of the fourth, but fell to Civic Memorial 12-11 at home Tuesday; the Oilers fell to 6-10 on the year, while CM improved to 5-4.

Macie Flanagan was 2-for-4 for the Oilers with double and triple, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Morgan Moxey was 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored, Teresa Hand 1-for-1 with an RBI and run scored and Peyton Young 1-for-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored to pace EAWR.

Susan Buchanan was 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored for CM, with Gracie Braun 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, Rebecca Harkey 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored and Jenna Christeson 1-for-5 with an RBI and run scored to pace the Eagles.

Kaitlyn Wrenn got the win for CM, striking out three, while Morgan Moxey took the loss, fanning six. EAWR next meets Roxana on the road at 4 p.m. today while CM clashes with Highland at 4:15 p.m. today at home.

