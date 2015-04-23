SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE 11, HILLSBORO 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Meghan Schorman tossed her second straight no-hitter and also homered Wednesday as Marquette blanked Hillsboro 11-0 in 4.5 innings at Gordon Moore Park.

Schorman, a freshman, threw a no-hitter the day before against Bunker Hill. She walked three and struck out 10 to help Marquette win its seventh game in a row. Her homer was part of a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a RBI and a run scored.

An eight-run third proved to be the catalyst for the Explorers.

Tess Eberlin went 3-for-3 with a double with two RBIs and two runs scored, Megan McClard was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored, Emma Taylor was 1-for-2 with a double, a RBI and a run scored and Kalie Buecker was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored.

ALTON 18, CAHOKIA 0 (5 INNINGS): Alton set the pace with an 11-run first and never looked back as the Redbirds ran riot over Cahokia in an 18-0, five-inning non-conference win Wednesday on the road.

Bronte Fencal went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored for AHS, while Miranda Hudson was 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored, Katelyn Presley was 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored, Tomi Dublo was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Taylor Herrin was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, Savannah Fisher was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Rachel McCoy was 1-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored. Shannon Jackson also scored for the Redbirds.

Alicia Goeway had a no-hitter for Alton, walking two and striking out 12.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 12, BRUSSELS 2 (6 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun scored in every inning except the third as the Warriors upended Brussels 12-2 in six innings Wednesday.

Becca Oswald paced a 15-hit Warrior attack with a 3-for-4 day, with Madison Lehr going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Grace Baalman was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run, Emma Baalman was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a homer and Sara Brodbeck was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Grace Baalman got the win for Calhoun, giving up just one hit and striking out eight in four innings; Macy Margherio came in in the fifth and gave up two hits and an earned run in her two innings of work.

The Warriors went to 18-3 on the year.

TRIAD 12, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1 (4.5 INNINGS): Triad scored six times each in the third and fourth innings as the Knights downed Civic Memorial 12-1 in 4.5 innings in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Troy Wednesday.

The Eagles scored once in their half of the fourth, but it was not enough to keep the game from being stopped.

CM hosts Alton in a non-conference clash Friday at Bethalto.

HIGHLAND 5, JERSEY 2: Highland scored in the third, fourth and fifth innings to hold off Jersey 5-2 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Jerseyville Wednesday.

The Panthers scored in the first to take an early lead and again in the sixth but the Bulldogs ran out winners.

Ellie Tonsor and Ashleigh Trochuck each had 2-for-3 days for the Panthers, with Tonsor doubling and getting a RBI while Trochuck had a run scored.

Bethany Muenstermann took the loss despite going the distance, giving up eight hits and five runs (all earned) while walking three and striking out five.

STAUNTON 8, ROXANA 6: Staunton managed to hold off Roxana as the Bulldogs downed the Shells 8-6 in Roxana Wednesday.

Shelby Jackson had a 2-for-4 day for the Shells with a triple, RBI and two runs scored, while Cindy Scroggins was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Sam Sherer had two RBIs and Lindsey Scroggins had a RBI for Roxana.

Hannah Rexford was charged with the loss, giving up four earned runs and eight hits in going the distance while walking three and striking out eight.

GILLESPIE 10, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Gillespie scored three in the first, four in the second and three in the fourth to take a 10-0, 4.5-inning win over Metro-East Lutheran in Gillespie Wednesday.

The Knights managed to get three hits off Miner starter and winner Addison Bryant.

BASEBALL

HIGHLAND 5, JERSEY 4: Two runs in the bottom of the seventh gave Highland a 5-4 win over Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference baseball game Wednesday.

The Bulldogs' winning runs came when Cody Bentlage scored on a sacrifice fly and Andrew Winning stroked a base hit to chase home the winning run.

James Holmes had a 2-for-3 day with a double and a RBI for the Panthers, 11-7 overall and 3-1 in the MVC. Drake Kanallakan was 1-for-3 with a double and a RBI and Hunter Mannng and Kellyum Bryant also had RBIs for Jersey. Highland went to 3-1 in the league.

Kanallakan took the loss for the Panthers, going a full inning and giving up four hits and striking out one. Jake Varble went 5.1 innings, scattering six hits and giving up two earned runs while fanning four.

The Panthers travel to Edwardsville Friday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3, CARLINVILLE 0: Piasa Southwestern scored once in the third and twice in the fifth as the Piasa Birds blanked Carlinville 3-0 at home Wednesday.

Blake Lawson was 2-for-3 for Piasa with a double and a RBI while Scott Kasting was 1-for-3 with a double, a RBI and a run scored. Alex Baldwin scored twice for the Birds while Cody Roberts was 2-for-3 with a RBI.

Spencer Heineman went the distance for the win, giving up four hits, walking one and striking out six.

ROXANA 3, STAUNTON 0: Roxana scored single runs in the first, third and sixth to shut out Staunton 3-0 at Roxana Wednesday.

Billy Mathis and Logan Reardon each had 2-for-3 days for the Shells, with Mathis getting a RBI and Reardon a triple and a run scored. Sam Mosby doubled for Roxana and Randy Skiff and Zach Golenor also scored for the Shells.

Reardon gave up just one hit and struck out 13 in getting the win.

BOYS TENNIS

ALTON 5, CHAMINADE 4: Four key wins in singles helped give Alton a 5-4 win over Chaminade in a boys tennis meet Wednesday at home.

Jackson Schieter won at No. 2 singles to clinch the win for the Redbirds. Kain Henson, Carl Stradal and Drew Hays also won in singles, while Stradal and Hays won the Redbirds' only doubles match.

The Redbirds, 3-9 in duals this year, take part in the Belleville East Invitational this weekend.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

JERSEY TAKES SECOND IN QUAD: Jersey’s boys track team narrowly took second in a quadrangular relay meet in Carlinville Wednesday.

The Panthers scored 97 points, just three points shy of the host Cavaliers’ 100. Hillsboro was third with 92 points and Staunton brought up the rear with 74 points.

The format had teams combining times or distances for a score in field events.

Jersey winners included Brendan Loellke and Austin Kimbrel in the high jump; A.J. Staples and Nick Howell in the high jump; Josh Shaw, Lucas Ross, Ross Spiedel and Kevin Hall in the freshman-sophomore 4x100; Mitch Goetten, Kimbrel, Thomas Rexing and Loellke in the high-low hurdle shuttle; Hall, Spiedel, Shaw and Lucas Ross in the sprint medley relay; Jarrick Lumma, Marcus Lumma, Mark Wendell and Ben Flowers in the distance medley relay; and Staples, Brandon Baalman, Howell and Brad Smith in the 4x100 heavyweight relay.

Kyle Walsh competed in the pentathlon, which included the long jump, shot put, 100 meters, 110-meter hurdles and 1,600 meters.

